Ratan Tata Death: India In mourning | Who Said What

Hyderabad: A pall of gloom descended over the death of industry veteran and national icon Ratan Tata. Condolences started pouring in since the news of the death of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons broke. Ratan Tata's family in a statement said his life will inspire future generations.

"We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations," it said in a statement.

On the death of the philanthropic icon, Tata Sons, Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."

"For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example," Chandrasekaran added. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, Chandrasekaran said, "The Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass."

Chandrasekaran further added, "Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy, and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.

Who said what on Ratan Tata's death

The Indian National Congress remembered Ratan Tata for his integrity. "The Congress party is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India's corporate landscape. His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations of corporates, entrepreneurs and Indians. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," it said in a post.

Former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi extended condolences to the family of Tata.

"Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community," he posted on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India had lost "an invaluable son".

"A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership.