Up Close And Personal: A Disciplinarian, Ratan Tata Was Teetotaler & Non-Smoker

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Naval Tata, known for his simple lifestyle, was a strict disciplinarian, a teetotaler and non-smoker, who avoided flamboyance and chose to stay single.

Tata passed away at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Tata and two half-sisters, a half-brother Noel Tata, who is the chairman of Trent. Apart from his family members, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and his close friend Mehli Mistry were at the hospital during his last hours.

Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata, son of Jamsetji Tata, who founded the Tata Group in 1868. Tata, who joined the Tata Group in 1962, took over the leadership in 1991 after his predecessor JRD Tata died in Geneva, Switzerland. By chance or fate, his taking over coincided with the reforms in the Indian economy. At the time of his retirement in 2012, Tata Group's revenues had risen to $100 billion and he had successfully transformed the company into a global brand.

During his growing years in Bombay, young Tata had a luxurious life. He was driven to school in a Rolls-Royce. He was schooled at Campion and then at Cathedral and John Conan. In his school and college days, he learnt to play the piano and play cricket. As a student at Cornell, Tata spent his first two years studying engineering as per his father's wishes and then switched to architecture. He later said in an interview with the Tata Group's in-house magazine that his decision had left his father very upset.

He maintained a simple lifestyle, was a teetotaler and non-smoker. He chose to stay single with his closest two companions being his German Shepherds, Tito and Tango, who occupied prime positions in his house. He was very fond of pets and Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, had a kennel and food was provided to the nearby street dogs.