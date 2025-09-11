ETV Bharat / bharat

Tata Advanced Systems Delivers Advanced Naval Air Surveillance Radar To Indian Navy

New Delhi: The Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), in collaboration with engineering major Indra, has manufactured an advanced naval air surveillance radar which is being billed as a major milestone.

The TASL said that with the production of the 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR), it has become the first Indian company to demonstrate the capability to build and integrate next-generation naval surveillance radar systems.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, in collaboration with Indra, successfully delivered and commissioned the first 3D-ASR -- Lanza-N, aboard an Indian Navy warship, the company said in a statement. "This achievement also marks a key milestone in India's pursuit of defence self-reliance, with significant localisation in system integration and assembly," it said.

It said the radar has been seamlessly integrated with all systems of this Indian Navy warship. "Its acceptance and induction followed rigorous sea trials, during which various naval and aerial platforms were deployed to test performance across a range of radar cross-sections," the company added.