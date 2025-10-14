ETV Bharat / bharat

TASMAC Case: 'What Happens To Federal Structure, State's Right To Investigate...' SC Asks ED

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday shot a volley of questions at the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its investigation against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench extended the interim order restraining the ED from taking coercive action, including search, seizure or investigation, against the TASMAC in connection with the liquor retail scam in Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing TASMAC, contended that the state vigilance had filed 47 FIRs against liquor outlet operators over allegations of corruption from 2014-21, but ED entered the scene in 2025 and raided the headquarters and took the phones and devices of the officers.

Sibal said, “the state will investigate corruption and who is ED to investigate corruption”. Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the ED, said the central agency is not investigating corruption and it is only probing money laundering, and TASMAC is making wild allegations.

Citing ED’s counter affidavit, Sibal pointed out that to claim that regional managers of TASMAC are indulging in bribes for transfer, what does it have to do with ED? Officers of district managers and senior managers are indulging in high-level corruption, what does that have to do with ED? Sibal said they have not gone to any regional manager or district authority, and they have not gone to the breweries, and they only raided the corporate office.

Raju said the state vigilance had registered the FIR, and hence, the existence of predicate offence was undenied. The bench was informed that the ED investigation found evidence regarding money laundering and the state was protecting the officers.

CJI asked Raju, "What happens to the federal structure? Law and order have to be worked within its own domain….". Raju said the central agency has found incriminating offences.

The bench asked if the ED investigation would not infringe upon the right of the state to investigate the matter? "Would it not amount to encroachment upon the right of the state to investigate?