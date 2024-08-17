ETV Bharat / bharat

Task Force Proposes Upgrading Medical Infrastructure And Safety Measures For Medicos

New Delhi: Amid a major outrage over Kolkata medical student’s brutal rape and murder incident, a Task Force set up by National Medical Commission (NMC) suggested that all medical institutions should have proper infrastructure and amenities for medical students along with "feel safe and secure environment".

The Task Force chaired by Dr Suresh Bada Math, Professor of Psychiatry & Officer-in-charge of NIMHANS Digital Academy, Bengaluru, also highlighted the regulation of duty hours for students. “Proper infrastructure and amenities are essential for maintaining the physical health and safety of medical students. This includes well-maintained hostels, clean washrooms, safe drinking water, quality food, security measures, recreational facilities and reasonable fees. These basic amenities are critical to maintain proper physical health, feel safe and secure and focus on the intense and demanding medical curriculum,” the Task Force suggested.

The National Task Force on “Mental Health & Well Being of Medical Students”, was set up by the NMC to assess the mental health and well-being of medical students in India and to suggest remedial measures.

While compiling the study, the Task Force found that the environment of medical colleges is vital for fostering a healthy academic and work culture for students, faculty and staff.

“A proactive and compassionate approach from the administration can significantly impact the mental health of medical students. By prioritising mental well-being, institutions contribute to the success and resilience of future healthcare professionals,” it said.

The Task Force has found an alarming rate of mental disorders among medical students. “An alarmingly high 27.8% of undergraduate (UG) students and 15.3% of postgraduate (PG) students voluntarily indicated having a diagnosed mental health disorder and 16.2% of UG students and 31.2% of PG students reported having had suicidal ideation. This degree of mental health disorders, and suicidal ideation combined with students with risk factors call for an aggressive and rapid implementation of interventional programmes,” the Task Force recommended.