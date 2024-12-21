The Shepherd Who Saved A Nation: Kargil Hero Tashi Namgyal Passes Away

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh Dec 21: Tashi Namgyal, an unsung hero of India, passed away on December 17 at his home in Garkhon village of Kargil District. Known as the first informer of the 1999 Kargil War, his unparalleled alertness and courage played an important role in securing India’s victory. An humble shepherd, Tashi’s vigilance and sense of duty not only safeguarded the territorial integrity of Ladakh but also upheld the pride of the entire nation. His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of India's history as a beacon of patriotism and selflessness.

It was during a routine search for his yak in the Garkhon Nala that Tashi spotted unusual activity in the valleys. Trusting his instincts, he reported the intrusion to the Indian Army, setting in motion the events that led to Operation Vijay and India’s eventual victory in the Kargil War.

Kargil Hero Tashi Namgyal (ETV Bharat)

Tashi’s contributions, however, went largely unrecognized in his lifetime. In a candid interview with News18, he had lamented the lack of acknowledgment from the government, stating, “I have protected the honor of India and reported against the enemy, but I have received nothing. For my livelihood, I sell vegetables. The government should provide employment to my children.”

Tsering Wangdus from Garkhon village, says, “Tashi Namgyal went to the Garkhon Nala to search for his yak when he saw Pakistan army with bunkers and informed the Indian Army about it. He was the first informer. Because of him Ladakh was saved otherwise nobody had a whiff about this. This intrusion information led to 1999 Kargil war." Urging the government to provide him with an award, Wangdus also argued that the Government should help his family members.

Kargil Hero Tashi Namgyal Passes Away (ETV Bharat)

Rigzin Gurmet, Nominated Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, says, “He was the first informer of the 1999 Kargil War. Because of him, a good part of territory was saved. He is a war hero because he played a crucial role in protecting areas from Drass and Turtuk to Tyakshi Thang. As a shepherd, he noticed unusual movement in the valleys and approached the army to inform about the Pakistani intrusion. He insisted that the unusual activity in the mountains was neither from the Indian Army nor the Aryan Valley. He alerted them to the threat."

Singing praises about Tashi, he further said, “He deserves an award for saving a vast amount of territory not only in Ladakh but for the whole of India and upholding our pride. Unfortunately, he has not received any recognition for his contributions.”

Tashi is survived by his wife and four children, including a daughter who is a gold medalist in Hindi and a lecturer. Despite his family’s achievements, the lack of support and recognition from the authorities has been a sore point for the community.

Kargil Hero Tashi Namgyal Passes Away (ETV Bharat)

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon mourned the sudden demise of Tashi Namgyal. He extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Besides, Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps paid a tribute to Tashi on social media handle X, stating, “A PATRIOT PASSES Braveheart of Ladakh - Rest in Peace. Fire and Fury Corps pays tribute to Mr Tashi Namgyal on his sudden demise. His invaluable contribution to the nation during Op Vijay 1999 shall remain etched in golden letters. We offer deep condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”