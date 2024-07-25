Tarun Chugh Addresses Several 'Sammelans' in Jammu Region

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders of the saffron party addressed different Morcha Sammelans across the Jammu region on Thursday.

Tarun Chugh, who is also the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, also addressed the Yuva Morcha Sammelan organised at TRC Mughal Maidan, Inderwal Assembly Constituency at Kishtwar.

Tarun Chugh said Jammu and Kashmir has repeatedly rejected Congress, National Conference and PDP. He claimed that "these parties never worked for the common people and misused the power corridors to carry their personal agenda in order to benefit themselves and a few blue-eyed persons".

"Now, when the people have understood their ill intentions, the people have outrightly rejected them in every election held recently," added Chugh.

Chugh emphasised the ground-level working by the party leaders. He said that victory in any election is based upon the performance of the party at the booth level and asked for their increased work to ensure grand victory in upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh added the entire Jammu & Kashmir has a big contribution to make and a stage has come when a new sunrise is going to happen. Chugh said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have taught a lesson to former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti by giving them a crushing defeat.

He emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir must move ahead on the path of trust and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Chugh condemned Pakistan's attempts to spread fear and violence in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that they would not be tolerated. He assured that the government will not let Pakistan play its evil games.

He focused on the commitment of the Narendra Modi government towards the welfare of women and the youth. He said that during the last 10 years, the Narendra Modi government opened new vistas of opportunities for both these sections and it has also reflected the same commitment to further empower these two sections in the present Budget. He also said that both of these sections hold the key to the empowerment of the society and the futuristic development of the nation.