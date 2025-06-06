ETV Bharat / bharat

Tarn Taran Police Crack Border Crime Syndicate Dealing in Arms and Drugs from Pakistan

Drones were used to drop ultra- modern weapons and drugs in the border village of Lakhna

Pak drones over punjab borders ueds for arms supplyEtv Bharat
Pak drones over punjab borders ueds for arms supply (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

Tarn Taran: Punjab Police has busted a trans-border arms smuggling gang and arrested two smugglers. According to police information, these accused used to get arms supplies from across the India-Pakistan border and traded in illegal sale of arms.

As soon as the information about this activity was received by the police they formed several teams and took action having arrested Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Lakhna village.

The accused are drug addicts

Tarn Taran Police SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, “This under world operation was sponsored by the ISI of Pakistan and a group of youth was lured into cross-border drug and arms network sponsored by the Pakistani intelligence agencies.”

The police cracked down on the gang and arrested the two persons. took action on this and arrested the accused by forming teams.

Six ultra-modern weapons have been recovered from the accused Arshdeep and Surajpal Singh, including two ultra-modern PX5 .30 pistols and four 9mm Glock pistols with live cartridges.

Both of them are from a good family and both of them have 8 acres of land and also have a business. They had taken this underworld activity due to drug addiction. They now run a big gang, the police said.

The police is close to tracking more people involved with this gang.

It is worth mentioning that Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said that “these accused were in touch with Pakistani smugglers and used to pick up their consignment from Rajoke village, where the consignment was delivered through drones. These weapons were being smuggled to India to disrupt law and order in Punjab, but the Punjab Police had already caught them.”

Tarn Taran: Punjab Police has busted a trans-border arms smuggling gang and arrested two smugglers. According to police information, these accused used to get arms supplies from across the India-Pakistan border and traded in illegal sale of arms.

As soon as the information about this activity was received by the police they formed several teams and took action having arrested Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Lakhna village.

The accused are drug addicts

Tarn Taran Police SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, “This under world operation was sponsored by the ISI of Pakistan and a group of youth was lured into cross-border drug and arms network sponsored by the Pakistani intelligence agencies.”

The police cracked down on the gang and arrested the two persons. took action on this and arrested the accused by forming teams.

Six ultra-modern weapons have been recovered from the accused Arshdeep and Surajpal Singh, including two ultra-modern PX5 .30 pistols and four 9mm Glock pistols with live cartridges.

Both of them are from a good family and both of them have 8 acres of land and also have a business. They had taken this underworld activity due to drug addiction. They now run a big gang, the police said.

The police is close to tracking more people involved with this gang.

It is worth mentioning that Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said that “these accused were in touch with Pakistani smugglers and used to pick up their consignment from Rajoke village, where the consignment was delivered through drones. These weapons were being smuggled to India to disrupt law and order in Punjab, but the Punjab Police had already caught them.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TARN TARAN POLICEBORDER ARMS RACKETISI BACKED GANGTARN TARAN POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.