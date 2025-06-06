Tarn Taran Police Crack Border Crime Syndicate Dealing in Arms and Drugs from Pakistan

Tarn Taran: Punjab Police has busted a trans-border arms smuggling gang and arrested two smugglers. According to police information, these accused used to get arms supplies from across the India-Pakistan border and traded in illegal sale of arms.

As soon as the information about this activity was received by the police they formed several teams and took action having arrested Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Lakhna village.

The accused are drug addicts

Tarn Taran Police SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, “This under world operation was sponsored by the ISI of Pakistan and a group of youth was lured into cross-border drug and arms network sponsored by the Pakistani intelligence agencies.”

The police cracked down on the gang and arrested the two persons. took action on this and arrested the accused by forming teams.

Six ultra-modern weapons have been recovered from the accused Arshdeep and Surajpal Singh, including two ultra-modern PX5 .30 pistols and four 9mm Glock pistols with live cartridges.

Both of them are from a good family and both of them have 8 acres of land and also have a business. They had taken this underworld activity due to drug addiction. They now run a big gang, the police said.

The police is close to tracking more people involved with this gang.

It is worth mentioning that Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said that “these accused were in touch with Pakistani smugglers and used to pick up their consignment from Rajoke village, where the consignment was delivered through drones. These weapons were being smuggled to India to disrupt law and order in Punjab, but the Punjab Police had already caught them.”