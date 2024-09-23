ETV Bharat / bharat

Tariff Increase In Telecom Sector Is Not Unfair: Scindia

New Delhi: Stating that 11 per cent tariff rise is not unfair to the "business health" of the telecom sector, Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that two-phase tariff hikes have been implemented over the previous two fiscal years.

Defending the two-phase tariff hikes that telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, have implemented over the previous two fiscal years, Scindia said, "Our voice tariff has reduced by 95 per cent, while data tariff has been reduced by 97 per cent over the past decade."

"Today, India is one of the most affordable connectivity markets in the world. However, in the past two fiscal years, telcos have cumulatively invested Rs 4.26 trillion in capital expenditure to expand 4G coverage and deploy 5G networks across the country. Naturally, it's not wrong for telcos to expect returns against their investments…in such a situation, an 11 per cent tariff rise is not unfair to the business health of the sector," he said.

In July, tariff hikes of 11-25 per cent across all consumers, facing plans by private telcos led to a shift in user bases directly in BSNL’s favour. Scindia was interacting with the reporters on the completion of the first 100 days of his ministry in the Modi 3.0 government.

He said over a fourth of all villages that lacked network connectivity were brought online in the first 100 days. Further, a total of 7,258 mobile towers have been installed to proliferate mobile network and internet connectivity across India, he added.