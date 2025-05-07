ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor | Targets Destroyed With Precision As Per Plan: Rajnath Singh

Operation Sindoor was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Targets Destroyed With Precision As Per Plan: Rajnath On Op Sindoor
File photo of Rajnath Singh (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The targets set under Operation Sindoor were destroyed with precision as per plan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, hours after the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes against nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner," Singh said while lauding the retaliation by armed forces against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Targets Destroyed With Precision As Per Plan: Rajnath On Op Sindoor (Video: PTI)

"We only killed those who killed our innocents," Singh said at the inauguration of the Border Roads Organisation's 50 infrastructure projects across six states and two Union territories.

"With the aim of breaking the morale of the terrorists, this action has been limited only to their camps and other infrastructure," he said.

Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity, Singh said, adding, "We have shown sensitivity by not allowing any civilian population to be affected at all".

"With 'Operation Sindoor', our forces have given a befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps... I salute the bravery of our armed forces," the defence minister said.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. India's briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ was led by two women officers - Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

"The choice of women officers leading the briefing is powerful as it reflects the mark of strength and sacrifice. It is also symbolic to India's anti-terror operation 'Sindoor' - as a way of honouring those women widowed after terrorists killed men in the Pahalgam attack," an official said.

An early morning strike conducted by fighter jets of the India Air Force destroyed at least nine terrorist camps both in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Col Qureshi said that terrorist camps like Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya were situated in Pakistan.

An estimated 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 injured in the 'Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces on early Wednesday, sources said. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. President Of All India Imam Association Hails Op Sindoor, Says Will Join War Against Pakistan
  2. Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Meeting CMs, DGPs, Chief Secretaries Of States Bordering Pakistan, Nepal

New Delhi: The targets set under Operation Sindoor were destroyed with precision as per plan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, hours after the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes against nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner," Singh said while lauding the retaliation by armed forces against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Targets Destroyed With Precision As Per Plan: Rajnath On Op Sindoor (Video: PTI)

"We only killed those who killed our innocents," Singh said at the inauguration of the Border Roads Organisation's 50 infrastructure projects across six states and two Union territories.

"With the aim of breaking the morale of the terrorists, this action has been limited only to their camps and other infrastructure," he said.

Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity, Singh said, adding, "We have shown sensitivity by not allowing any civilian population to be affected at all".

"With 'Operation Sindoor', our forces have given a befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps... I salute the bravery of our armed forces," the defence minister said.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed. India's briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ was led by two women officers - Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

"The choice of women officers leading the briefing is powerful as it reflects the mark of strength and sacrifice. It is also symbolic to India's anti-terror operation 'Sindoor' - as a way of honouring those women widowed after terrorists killed men in the Pahalgam attack," an official said.

An early morning strike conducted by fighter jets of the India Air Force destroyed at least nine terrorist camps both in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Col Qureshi said that terrorist camps like Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya were situated in Pakistan.

An estimated 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 injured in the 'Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces on early Wednesday, sources said. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More

  1. President Of All India Imam Association Hails Op Sindoor, Says Will Join War Against Pakistan
  2. Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Meeting CMs, DGPs, Chief Secretaries Of States Bordering Pakistan, Nepal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OPERATION SINDOORPAHALGAM TWERROR ATTACKPAKISTANINDIARAJNATH SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.