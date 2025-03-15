Targeted Manhunt By Security Agencies To Flush Out Naxalites From Core Areas Of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Acting on a security input that the majority of the Naxalites are lurking in the core area of Chhattisgarh, a targeted mahunt has been launched by security agencies. During his recent visit to the state, GP Singh, the director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), reviewed the security preparedness and how anti-naxal operations are progressing.

Data available with the security agencies reveals that 24 Maoists have been apprehended from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between February 15 and 28. Of them, 22 were nabbed from Chhattisgarh, including 17 from Bijapur and five from Sukma.

Government data in possession of ETV Bharat states two Maoists have also been arrested from Andhra Pradesh and 14 arms, including 10 from Jharkhand and four from Chhattisgarh, have also been recovered during the same period.

"Security agencies have launched the massive anti-Naxalite manhunt following directives from Home Minister Amit Shah that Maoists need to be eliminated by March 2026," said a senior official from the security establishment on Saturday in New Delhi.

Data revealed that left-wing extremism (LWE)-related violence has witnessed a sharp decline. with 374 incidents registered in 2024 against 486 in 2023. However, at 267, Chhattisgarh witnessed the maximum incidents of violence and also registered 122 casualties of civilians and security forces in 2024. The figure, however, witnessed a 64 decrease in comparison to 343 registered in 2010.

Data further revealed that 470 LWE-related incidents were registered in 2020, which came down to 361 in 2021. The incidents witnessed a little uptick of 414 in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, funds are disbursed to the LWE-affected states for capacity building through provisions of ex-gratia to the family of slain civilian and security forces, training and operational needs of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered Maoist cadres, community policing and compensation for property damage. Under this scheme, Rs 1925.83 crore have been released to all LWE-affected states during the last five years (between 2019-20 and till date).

Accordingly, the strengthening of special forces, special intelligence branches (SIBs) and district police was undertaken through the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS). "Under this scheme, Rs 394.31 crore have been released to all LWE-affected states during the last five years. This includes Rs 85.42 crore for Chhattisgarh. About 702 Fortified Police Stations (FPSs), including 147 for Chhattisgarh, have been sanctioned for the LWE-affected states. Of these, 612 FPSs, including 125 in Chhattisgarh, have been constructed," Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has recently informed the parliament.

To give further impetus to the development in most LWE-affected districts, funds are provided to the states under the Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme to fill critical gaps in public infrastructure and services. "Under this scheme, Rs 2,384.17 crore have been released to all LWE-affected states during the last five years. This includes Rs 773.62 crore for Chhattisgarh," Rai said.

Further, Rs 654.84 crore have been given to central agencies in the last five years for helicopters and addressing critical infrastructure in security camps in LWE-hit areas, under the Assistance to Central Agencies for LWE Management (ACALWEM) scheme.

To address the LWE problem holistically, a National Policy and Action Plan was approved in 2015. It envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuing rights and entitlements of local communities, etc.

On the security front, the Government of India (GoI) assists the LWE-affected States by providing central armed police battalions, training and funds for the modernisation of state police forces, equipment and arms, sharing of intelligence, and construction of fortified police stations on the development side. Apart from flagship schemes, GoI has taken several specific initiatives in LWE-affected states, with a special thrust on the expansion of the road network, improving telecommunication connectivity, skilling and financial inclusion.

"Resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE both by the Centre and states has resulted in a consistent decline in terms of geographical spread and violence," said Rai.

There has been a progressive decline in the number of districts affected by LWE. Given the continuously improving situation, three reviews of LWE-affected districts have been undertaken in the last six years, with a reduction from 126 to 90 districts in April 2018, further to 70 in July 2021 and to 38 in April 2024. Incidents of LWE-induced violence have reduced by 81 percent to 374 in 2024 in comparison to a whopping 1,936 in 2010.

The resultant deaths (both civilians and security forces) have also come down by 85 percent during the same period. It was 1,005 in 2010 against 150 in 2024.