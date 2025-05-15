ETV Bharat / bharat

Police and Forest Officials Had to Trek Long Distance To Trace The Body

Tapping worker Killed In Tiger Attack
Tapping worker Killed In Tiger Attack (Representational pics)
Published : May 15, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST

Malappuram: The body of a 55-year-old rubber tapping worker was found in Kalikkavu in Malappuram this morning. According to the locals, the deceased was dragged away by a tiger and has been identified as Gaffur. He is a resident of Adakkakund.

The incident took place in the early morning hours. Gaffur was said to be on his way to tap the rubber trees. Another tapping worker who had been accompanying Gaffur informed the police about the tiger attack.

On hearing the incident the Police reached the rubber plantation area and began a search with forest officials. The body of Gaffur was found on a stretch that was several kilometres away from where the incident of attack had taken place within the forest area.

The police team had to trek to the location of the body on foot. The police are proceeding with further legal procedures. Forest department officials have also initiated an investigation into the incident.

