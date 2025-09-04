Tapir Darang Explores Unforgiving Mountains Of The North East For Recovery Of WWII Warplanes

Tezpur: Even eight decades after the end of World War II, the echoes of that catastrophic conflict continue to resonate across the globe. And in India’s remote northeast, one man has made it his life’s mission to ensure those echoes are not forgotten.

Tapir Darang, a little-known hero from Rani village in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, has been conducting solo expeditions since 2003 to trace and recover wreckage from World War II aircraft that crashed in the unforgiving mountains of Eastern Arunachal and Nagaland. Despite having only completed education till Class 10, Darang has dedicated himself to a pursuit that is as dangerous as it is historic.

Solo Expeditions into the Unknown

Since 2003, Darang has ventured deep into uninhabited and dangerous terrain, often alone or with one or two helpers- carrying ropes, tools, and rations into areas where even local guides hesitate to tread. He has so far recovered wreckage from 24 American aircraft, handing over his findings to the MIA Recoveries Inc., a U.S.-based organisation that tracks down “Missing in Action” (MIA) soldiers and aircraft.

Tapir Darang Explores Unforgiving Mountains for Warplane wreckage (ETV Bharat)

“It takes three months or more to complete one expedition,” says Darang. “First, I get clues from locals, then we hike to confirm the site. Sometimes it’s so remote that we lose all communication. Once I even got lost for five days near the Myanmar border while tracing a B-24 bomber.”

The focus of Darang’s work lies in the treacherous air corridor known during WWII as ‘The Hump’, a vital airlift route used by the Allied forces after Japanese troops cut off the Burma Road, their main supply line to China.

Between 1942 and 1945, hundreds of American, British, Indian, and Chinese aircraft flew dangerous missions from air bases in Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, and Dibrugarh over the Eastern Himalayas to Kunming, China. Many never returned. Thick fog, heavy snow, sudden storms, and Japanese fighter attacks turned the skies into a graveyard.

Darang told ETV Bharat, “More than 600 American aircraft went missing in the region, especially those flying from Chabua to Kunming. Around 400 were destroyed in Arunachal and Nagaland alone, many at altitudes as high as 17,000 feet.”

His recoveries include twisted metal, engine parts, parachutes, pilot uniforms, boots, helmets, and even human remains. “You can find bones, shoes, brushes, toothbrushes, jackets- remnants of people who never made it back home,” Darang says.

He stresses the extreme caution required during the searches. “Many of these sites have unexploded ammunition. One wrong move, and you could die. This is not a hobby- it’s a duty,” Darang says.

He recalls going as high as 17,000 feet into glacial zones where most planes crashed due to ice formation on wings, sudden altitude changes, or technical failure. “Some crashes were caused by weather. Others were direct hits from Japanese aircraft, especially while returning from Kunming to Chabua.”

DNA Matches That Brought Closure

His most successful expedition came in 2010, when he located the wreckage of a B-24J bomber in the Dichang Hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The crash had claimed the lives of 10 American airmen on May 25, 1944. Using serial numbers from parts found at the site, MIA Recoveries Inc. later confirmed the identities of the crew, allowing their families to finally receive official death notices after nearly 70 years.

Darang emotionally shared, “When families receive the official documentation of their loved ones- those who went missing in action- it gives me peace. This is why I continue my mission, even if it means risking my life.”

In 2019, Clayton Kuhles, founder of MIA Recoveries, Inc., a U.S.-based non-profit that locates and documents crash sites of American aircraft missing in action, particularly from WWII in India, China, and Myanmar, awarded Tapir Darang with a commendation certificate for his exceptional assistance and guiding services. The certificate was renewed in January 2024, praising Darang’s leadership during the B-24J recovery and acknowledging his unmatched contribution to American military history.

Challenges, Risks, and Neglect

Despite the dangerous nature of his work and international recognition, Darang laments the lack of support from Indian authorities. “No one from the government has contacted me or offered assistance. I do this alone. I send information to the Americans once I verify it. They come and collect the material legally,” he says.

In his most harrowing memory, Darang recounts nearly drowning in a river flood, being swept away while sleeping on the bank. “We carry 15 kg ropes. Sometimes we use trees to build makeshift bridges. Death is always nearby.”

Darang now plans to resume expeditions in remote parts of the Indo-Myanmar border, though most of the local elders who held knowledge of crash sites have since passed away. “It makes things harder, but I won’t stop,” he affirms.

As World War II fades from living memory, Tapir Darang’s fearless efforts ensure that history is not buried beneath snow and soil- and that the fallen are never forgotten.