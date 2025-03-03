French Groom And African Bride, Both Sexagenarians, Enter Wedlock In Tamil Tradition At Murugan Temple

Sivaganga: A 69-year-old French man and a 60-year-old African woman got married following Tamil tradition at the Murugan temple near Manamadurai in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu.

Yves Arnald Le, a native of Montpellier in southern France, and Julien Charouna Le (60), a businesswoman from Lome, the capital of Togo in West Africa, got married in the presence of local people at the Thayamangalam Murugan Temple.

Immediately after the wedding, Yves Arneil Le hosted a wedding reception at his friend's garden near Muthuramalingapuram in Manamadurai. Along with his relatives, the local public from the villages of A. Vilakulam, Muthuramalingapuram, Peekulam, Mela Pidavur, and Pillathi attended the reception. More than 100 people attended the wedding ceremony and blessed the bride and groom.

The Groom

On the conduct of marriage in Tamil tradition, groom Arneil Le said, 'My Tamil friend Marc Amalan often talks about this culture and tradition. He also shared with us about Indian traditions. So we came to India as a tourists. We participated in the Kumbh Mela. For the last 4 days, we stayed at his garden in Manamadurai, Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu. Right then, we wanted to get married according to Tamil tradition. So we told our friend Mark Amalan's parents about it. They made the arrangements for it. We are very happy that we got married according to Tamil tradition," he said.

The Bride

Speaking about her experience, the bride, Julienne Charouna Le, said, "The way the whole family treated us like relatives and conducted this wedding was very special. We are also very happy and proud to have such a wedding. We express our gratitude to all the friends, relatives and villagers who got us married in the Tamil tradition," she said.

Shekhar Augustine, who conducted the wedding, said, "My second son is working in France. His friends visit our estate from time to time. Arnail Le and Charouna Le had expressed their desire to come here and get married according to our customs. We have made these arrangements for that. They have been staying here for the past 5 days and have come to know about our culture and tradition. They like our family relationships."

Former Panchayat Councilor Pakiyam from A. Vilakulam village said, "As per the request of my nephew Marc Amalan, who lives in France, we, all the relatives, took the lead in organizing this wedding. We have hosted a feast and entertained all of them."

Muthulakshmi, who did the bride's makeup, said, "I did the makeup for the bride, Julienne Charouna Le, in our traditional style for this wedding. They both liked it very much. We decorated the bride and groom with all the accessories from the dress to the makeup and made their wedding a special one."