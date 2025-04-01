Tamil Nadu's 'Kumbakonam Betel Leaf', 'Thovalai Flower Garland' Get GI Tag

Thanjavur: The 'Kumbakonam betel leaf' of Thanjavur and 'Thovalai flower garland' of Kanyakumari have been granted GI Tag by the Centre, taking the number of GI products of Tamil Nadu to 62. This recognition prevents the use of certain products under other names for commercial purposes and forgery.

Sanjay Gandhi, a special advocate for this, held a press conference in Thanjavur on Tuesday, where he said, "The Agricultural and Rural Development Research Centre of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and the Kumbakonam Betel Producers Welfare Association had applied for a GI Tag in 2022. Based on that, 'Kumbakonam betel leaf' has been granted the GI Tag.

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation and the Thovalai Handicraftsmen's Welfare Association have also applied for the GI Tag for 'Thovalai flower garland'. Both applications were accepted as per the legal provisions, and a notification was published in the Government Gazette on November 30, 2024. Four months later, GI Tags for both products were officially announced," Gandhi said.

The Thovalai flower garland. (ETV Bharat)

"In Thanjavur, betel leaf is cultivated by farmers in Thiruvaiyaru, Papanasam, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam and Rajagiri areas. It has the characteristics of a unique taste and pleasant aroma due to the water, soil and good yield due to the fertile Cauvery river basin. With this announcement by the central government, Thanjavur is likely to become a betel leaf export hub," Gandhi added.

"Similarly, the Thovalai flower market in Kanyakumari is famous not only in the southern districts but also in Kerala. The garlands designed here are called 'Thovalai flower garland', prepared with the appearance of a mat being woven with various white, red and green color flowers," Gandhi said.