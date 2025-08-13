Tamil Nadu's AI-Based Elephant Safety Model To Be Implemented Nationwide: Kirti Vardhan Singh

Coimbatore: The Centre has decided to implement the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology, currently used in Tamil Nadu, to prevent elephant-train collisions, along all railway lines passing through forests in the country, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Monday.
Speaking at a programme on the occasion of World Elephant Day in Coimbatore, Singh noted that India houses 60 per cent of the Asian elephants with a population of around 29,000. He stressed that conservation requires a combination of ecological planning, modern science and community participation. Protecting elephants also ensures in safeguarding forests, rivers, biodiversity and ecosystems, he said.
Addressing reporters later, Singh said Tamil Nadu’s AI surveillance system to track movement of elephants near railway tracks had significantly reduced fatalities, prompting the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to roll it out nationwide.
On questions regarding controversies around Reliance’s Vantara Wildlife Park, Singh said the facility is open to inspections and all allegations should be based on evidence.
Tamil Nadu's AI-Based System
The AI-based surveillance system was launched in Tamil Nadu to save wild elephants from getting hit by trains. Under this system, camera-mounted towers were installed on the sides of the railway tracks.
Whenever an elephant passes near the track, AI cameras take photographs and information is passed on to the control room. Following which, forest department personnel patrolling the area rush to the spot to chase away the animal while at the same time, the loco pilot reduces the speed of the train.
Tamil Nadu forest department officials said a total of 5,260 wild elephants safely crossed railway tracks 1,278 times in the 17 months from January 2024 to May 2025.
This system will now be implemented across the country, the Union Minister said.
Also Read