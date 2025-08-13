ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu's AI-Based Elephant Safety Model To Be Implemented Nationwide: Kirti Vardhan Singh

Coimbatore: The Centre has decided to implement the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology, currently used in Tamil Nadu, to prevent elephant-train collisions, along all railway lines passing through forests in the country, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Monday.

Speaking at a programme on the occasion of World Elephant Day in Coimbatore, Singh noted that India houses 60 per cent of the Asian elephants with a population of around 29,000. He stressed that conservation requires a combination of ecological planning, modern science and community participation. Protecting elephants also ensures in safeguarding forests, rivers, biodiversity and ecosystems, he said.

Addressing reporters later, Singh said Tamil Nadu’s AI surveillance system to track movement of elephants near railway tracks had significantly reduced fatalities, prompting the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to roll it out nationwide.

On questions regarding controversies around Reliance’s Vantara Wildlife Park, Singh said the facility is open to inspections and all allegations should be based on evidence.

Tamil Nadu's AI-Based System