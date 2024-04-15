Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Veerappan's Daughter Declined BJP Ticket? Exclusive Interview

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) : "I am also the reason why ex-minister Raja Gowda won the election in Karnataka. I told people known to me to vote for Raja Gowda". These were the words spoken by slain forest brigand Veerappan during the 1999 Karnataka assembly elections. Veerappan, who was accused of various criminal cases and absconding in the jungle in those turbulent days, had an insatiable appetite for politics.

He used to refer to how Phoolan Devi known as 'bandit queen' was given amnesty in Uttar Pradesh after which she got involved in politics. Taking this as an example, Veerappan also waited for amnesty for himself. The video and audio cassettes released from the forest revealed Veerappan's political ambitions to the outside world. But those ambitions remained unfulfilled as Veerappan was shot dead in 2004.

Now, Veerappan's wish came true in the form of his elder daughter who has entered politics at a young age. In the present Lok Sabha election, Vidhya Rani Veerappan is contesting as a candidate for Krishnagiri parliamentary seat on behalf of Naam Tamil Party (NTP). She has been actively campaigning in this constituency on the border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. She spoke about her political aspirations in an interview to ETV Bharat.

Question: How do people react to you during the election campaign?

Answer: During my campaign, people see me as a woman member in their family. People shower that affection on me because my father is no more. The polling situation is very favorable. Beyond politics, they see me emotionally as a daughter.

Question: Do you have the support of your mother and sister in your political journey?

Answer: They definitely support me. Because they are also living under the principle of Tamil nationalism.

Question: Recently a documentary on Veerappan's life was released. Today's generation revealed some sides of Veerappan's life that were unknown. What is your opinion on that?

Answer: Father (Veerappan) talked about some political matters that day. God has made it possible for the people of today to understand what was said then. Father has been seen in many ways by many people. He was seen as a criminal by one side and as a leader by another. But today it is a good thing that behind every action he did, there is a reason. I don't want to justify any of his crimes.

Question: What are your chances of winning?

Answer: Everyone in the constituency is supportive and eager to vote for me.

Question: You joined the Bharatiya Janata Party only a few years ago. What was the reason for leaving the party?

Answer: BJP is a national party and I went there hoping that it can do something for the people. It was fine for about a year and a half and then I didn't get it right. So I stayed away from active politics. This time, at the last moment, BJP also gave me a seat to contest in the same constituency. I joined Naam Tamilar Katchi after abandoning BJP on policy issues.

Question: You say you left the BJP because of policies. Which policy of Naam Tamilar Katchi has attracted you?

Answer: Love of life. If we want to save the next generation, we have to protect nature like trees, vines, soil, land and water. It should be passed on safely to the next generation. What attracted me was the nature-loving principles that should be taught to the next generation.

Question: What is your promise for Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency?

Answer: Bengaluru Metro Rail service should be extended to Hosur. I would like to work for an international airport in Hosur too. A lot of agricultural land has been taken away from the land owners. Groundwater has been tapped by private industries. Therefore, agriculture is becoming a question mark. I am going to raise my voice that it should be made a law that 80 percent employment should be given to son of soil in the factories in this area.