Tamil Nadu TASMAC Case | 'ED Crossed All Limits, Violated Federal Structure': Supreme Court Stays Further Action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is totally violating the federal structure and the central agency is crossing all limits, while putting on hold the investigation and raid of the ED against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice A G Masih. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing TASMAC, said this is a corporation which is giving liquor outlets and it was found that some of these people to whom the outlet was given were taking cash and the state government itself filed 41 FIRs between 2014-2021. Sibal said the ED comes into the picture in 2025, and raids the corporation, the head office, and all phones were taken and cloned.

The CJI asked how about the offences against the corporation? The CJI said, "the ED may register the complaint against individuals, and why a criminal matter against the corporation? Your ED is crossing all limits". The bench decided to issue notice on the plea filed by TASMAC and asked the ED to file a reply in the matter, and scheduled the matter for hearing after vacations.

Sibal argued that all hard drives had been taken. The bench said, "In the meantime, there shall be a stay of further proceedings". Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also appearing for the TASMAC, contended that ED has taken the cloned copies of the phones of the TASMAC officials, and this is violating their privacy.

The CJI said the state has already registered the FIRs against the officers and they are taking action against them. "Why should the ED unnecessarily (do this), where is the predicate offence", the CJI said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, said we have done nothing wrong and thousand crore fraud has been committed, and cash has been generated. Raju sought court’s permission to put all this information on an affidavit and submit it in the top court. The bench said the ED can put it on affidavit.

The CJI said the central agency is totally violating the federal structure (of the country), and stressed, "the ED is crossing all limits". The CJI told the ED’s counsel that the court will hear him after he files the reply.

The Tamil Nadu government and the TASMAC has accused the ED of an overreach of its powers and termed the March raids illegal. They moved before the Madras High Court challenging the legality of the ED's raids. The high court declined to entertain their pleas. TASMAC moved the apex court against the high court order. The ED suspected money laundering based on allegations contained in around 41 FIRs.