Tamil Nadu Students Hop Villages To Bust Snake-Related Myths As India Tops WHO List In Snakebite Deaths

By R Sivakumar

Madurai: With over 60,000 people dying on an average every year due to venomous snake bites, India is among the few countries reporting highest number of snakebite deaths. Reportedly, such deaths are mostly seen in rural and interior pockets in the absence of timely and proper treatment. In view of the critical situation, college students are now taking an active role in surveying and creating awareness about snake bites in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts in Tamil Nadu.

Awareness About Snakes

ETV Bharat correspondent Sivakumar was on the ground to gauge the situation as a survey is underway in nearly 156 villages including Karisalpatti, Alampatti in Madurai district and Thangalacherry in Virudhunagar district to collect data on people affected by snake bites and those facing consequent deaths. More than 20 students are moving from one village to the other, spreading awareness about the importance of seeking timely medical treatment in case of snakebites and are also educating people on the ecological importance of snakes in maintaining nature's balance.

Several college students also travelled across the Thirumangalam region, to meet people and collect their views. They also met the kin of those who died of snake bites and discussed with survivors, to collect information about the treatment they received. This is part of an ongoing campaign to understand the total number of people affected and if medical facilities are available for snake bites or not.

Meenakshi, a student of the Zoology Department at Madurai Tok Perummati College, said protecting snakes is extremely important. "The summer vacation is on, and we are trying to create awareness among rural people about snakes and other animals. Our objective is to protect snakes. But often, humans out of fear kill them. Even when we seek some information, nothing is shared. We get details only after people believe that this is just a survey," she said.

"With snakes going extinct day by day, our first effort is to protect snakes; and at the same time, protect the humans as well. We informed them that not all snakes are poisonous. We discussed the steps need to be taken if someone is bitten by a venomous snake, and where should one avail treatment. We are happy with the response. Most people said they will not kill snakes anymore. Some expressed confidence that they will handle snakebites responsibly and not be afraid of it anymore," she said.

Do Indians Eat Snakes?

Another student Rishivanthini stated, "We got to know many things from the villagers. This is a new experience for all of us. Initially, it was worrying to see how often people are exposed to snakebites. But in some places, it was shocking to learn that people eat snakes as food."

Similarly, Vithosh Kumar, an MS student at Madurai American College, said, "We are visiting every village to create awareness among people about both venomous and non-venomous snakes. We discuss many things like - What to do if you are bitten by a snake? We have shared many important facts which in fact none was aware of. Many people have no clue about which snakes are venomous and which ones are not. There is a perception that they will die even if bitten by a non-venomous snake, which is why they tend to kill the reptiles as soon as one appears before them. However, in reality, only about 15% of snakes in the world are venomous. It is painful to see that even in this modern era, people still do not understand snakes. Lack of awareness has been a major issue."

Farmers' God

Sharing his thoughts, Annavayal Kalimuthu, a farmer from Thangalacherry village near Thirumangalam, said, "Generally, the place where a cobra statue is placed is considered a good water catchment area. That very place holds underground water and helps regulate earth's temperature. No one has the right to exploit it. That is the significance of placing a cobra statue."

"For farmers, snakes are considered deities because they kill insects and rats that damage crops. In the ancient times, snakes were considered domestic animals. But now they are portrayed as enemies of humans. All living beings should exist on earth in a balanced way. Only when everyone accepts this, we can have a situation where all creatures co-exist peacefully on this earth," added Kalimuthu.

Vishwa, convenor of a reptile organization, said, "This survey is being carried out in collaboration with the Madurai Natural Culture Foundation and the Feathers Amrita Foundation. The objective is to understand the relationship between people and snakes, and to assess people's knowledge about snake bites. Through this, we are raising an awareness about the DOs and DON'Ts in case of a snakebite."

WHO Report

Notably, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made several announcements aiming to reduce snakebite incidents by almost half by 2030. Every year, about five million people are bitten by snakes worldwide. Of these, 2.5 million are affected by venomous bites while 1.6 lakh people meet a tragic death. India tops the list, with around 60,000 deaths every year. As a large population resides in snake-prone rural and agricultural areas, such incidents continue to occur frequently across the country.

However, snake bites are less common than road accidents. "They can be avoided. There are many ways to keep snakes away from homes and consequently prevent snake bites. These practices can be shared with villagers through awareness programs," said Vishwa.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government declared snakebite a notifiable disease, as many snakebite deaths were not officially registered. Such is the misinformation that many families are unwilling to bring home the bodies after post-mortem if the cause of death is snakebite.

As a result, snakebite deaths are often registered under other causes, and a complete data on such deaths is missing. This in turn acts as a roadblock in government's plan for a proper medical infrastructure. We urge people to go to the hospital immediately after a snakebite, and inform the authorities," said Vishwa.

According to the students of Tok Perumatti College and Thiruchengode Vivekananda College, once the fieldwork is over, they would submit a research report to the government based on their survey.