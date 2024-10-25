ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Seven Arrested In Connection With FedEx Scam

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police on Friday apprehended seven accused involved in a large-scale FedEx scam, where a Chennai resident was defrauded of Rs. 1.18 crore.

The accused were arrested by the sleuths of the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing. The accused posed as FedEx executives and cybercrime officers to manipulate the victim into transferring large sums of money under the guise of proving innocence in a fake criminal investigation, an official release by the Tamil Nadu police said.

On August 2 this year, the victim from here received a call from a person posing as a FedEx customer care executive. The fraudster falsely informed her that her parcel contained banned goods and transferred her call to someone posing as a cybercrime officer, who threatened her with legal consequences unless she deposited funds into various bank accounts to prove her innocence, the statement said.

Following these threats, the victim transferred Rs. 1,18,00,000/- to multiple accounts before realising she had been scammed. She lodged an online complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and subsequently filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing Head Quarters here, it added.

According to the statement, an FIR was registered at Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters here under relevant sections of the IT (Amendment) Act, 2008.