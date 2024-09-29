ETV Bharat / bharat

Senthil Balaji, Three Others Sworn-In As Ministers In Stalin Cabinet

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji and three others were sworn in as ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji Sworn-In As Minister In Stalin Cabinet
DMK leader V Senthil Balaji Sworn In As Minister In Stalin Cabinet (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: High-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn-in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi here on Sunday.

Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) took the oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Minister Senthil Balaji has been assigned the portfolio of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise. The Higher Education Department portfolio has been allocated to Govi Chezhiaan.

Rajendran has been allotted a Tourism portfolio. Earlier, Nasar, who was removed as the Minister of Dairy, and has been reinstated as Minister, has been allotted the Department of Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Elevated As Deputy Chief Minister; Oath on Sunday
  2. Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Release Sparks Hope And Controversy

Chennai: High-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn-in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi here on Sunday.

Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) took the oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Minister Senthil Balaji has been assigned the portfolio of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise. The Higher Education Department portfolio has been allocated to Govi Chezhiaan.

Rajendran has been allotted a Tourism portfolio. Earlier, Nasar, who was removed as the Minister of Dairy, and has been reinstated as Minister, has been allotted the Department of Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Elevated As Deputy Chief Minister; Oath on Sunday
  2. Tamil Nadu: DMK Leader Senthil Balaji's Release Sparks Hope And Controversy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SENTHIL BALAJITAMIL NADUSTALIN CABINETSENTHIL BALAJI SWORN IN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.