Senthil Balaji, Three Others Sworn-In As Ministers In Stalin Cabinet

Chennai: High-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn-in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi here on Sunday.

Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) took the oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Minister Senthil Balaji has been assigned the portfolio of the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise. The Higher Education Department portfolio has been allocated to Govi Chezhiaan.