Exclusive: A Rocket Will Take Off From Kulasekarapatnam In Two Years, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Kanyakumari: ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan has visited his hometown in Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu, today for the first time after taking charge. He was accorded a police guard of honour upon arriving at the Nagercoil Government Guest House. Fellow ISRO officers and officials also welcomed Narayanan with bouquets. Several other dignitaries also met and congratulated him. He came here to participate in the felicitation ceremony to be held in his native village Melakattuvilai this evening.

Narayanan was born to Perumal and Thangammal in a village called Melakattuvilai in Kanyakumari district in 1964. He studied at a government school and joined ISRO as a technician in 1984, gradually progressed and decorated many high positions. Narayanan's success, who came from a very humble background, has been an inspiration to the government school students and youth.

During his visit, ISRO Chairman Narayanan gave an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.

Question: You came from an ordinary family and rose to become the Chairman of ISRO. What would you like to tell today's students?

Answer: I studied in a government school in an ordinary village. After that, I completed my diploma and joined ISRO. Yesterday, I completed 41 years of service in ISRO. Many scientists like me come from ordinary families. It doesn't matter to which village we belong; it does not matter which school we study in, what matters is how we study.

If a young person wants to be successful, not only studies are important. They should grow up with a good heart that can serve others always. There is no substitute for hard work. Work is also necessary; we should work with a broad mind to do what we want for the people of our country.

Q: Tell us about the job opportunities in ISRO? How should the youth prepare to get that job?

A: It is not necessary to work only in ISRO. There are many jobs for youths in various private companies affiliated with ISRO. Various private companies manufacture satellite engines etc. Young people should also take advantage of such jobs. It is welcome to join ISRO directly. Even if not, you can join external companies.

Q: Having had a long experience in ISRO, what do you consider to be an achievement in your work?

A: I cannot say that only one specific achievement. No one individual to get credits of ISRO's achievements. This is the success of a collective effort. 20,000 employees work in ISRO. I see ISRO's achievements as the achievements of all of them.

Since 1962, we have developed six types of rockets. We have prepared 131 satellites with different technologies in different ways. All these cannot be said to be the success of an individual. They are the success of 20,000 employees of ISRO. We are undertaking a challenging task every day. We designed a small rocket 40 years ago. At the time, it was considered a feat. When we tried to launch a rocket using cryogenic engine technology, even a small spark in a small test was considered a feat for us.