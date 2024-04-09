PM Modi Takes Out Roadshow in Chennai; Sports 'Lotus' Symbol, Waves to Crowds

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As the parliamentary elections 2024 are fast approaching, the respective political parties have stepped up their campaigning in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in campaigning in support of the BJP candidates.

PM Modi took part in a roadshow in Coimbatore and then participated in a one and a half kilometer vehicle rally in Chennai, from Panagal Park, T. Nagar, Chennai to Teynampet Signal via Pandi Bazaar. BJP sympathisers and public stood on both sides of the road and showered flowers to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi was accompanied in the rally vehicle by Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is BJP candidate from the South Chennai constituency, and also the party's North Chennai candidate Paul Kanagaraj, Central Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam and state president Annamalai.

The Pandi Bazar area where the road show takes place is a busy area with many shopping streets. Therefore, maximum security was taken in the city. Shops on the road where the road show was held were closed today and the entire Panagal road where Prime Minister Modi's road show was held has been brought under police control. CCTV cameras have been installed all over Panagal Road, high towers have been erected and it is monitored by the police.

Prime Minister Modi went in a campaign vehicle waving the lotus symbol in his hand in front of the public. A 5-layer security arrangements have been made in the T. Nagar area where the event took place and the Guindy Governor's Raj Bhavan where Prime Minister Modi is staying.

After the Chennai Road Show tonight, PM Modi visits Guindy and stay at the Governor's Raj Bhavan. He is going to Vellore by helicopter from Chennai tomorrow morning. PM is campaigning in support of Vellore BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugham in a public meeting held at Vellore Fort Grounds at 10.30 am.

Then, from there he will reach Chennai by helicopter at 11.30 am and from there he will fly to Coimbatore Air Force Base. From there PM Modi will go to Mettupalayam for campaigning for the Nilgiris BJP candidate L. Murugan. It is reported that the Prime Minister will return to Sulur Air Force base and take a flight to Maharashtra.