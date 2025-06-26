ETV Bharat / bharat

TN's Nagapattinam Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates

The affected fishers claimed that the pirates attacked and robbed their fishing net and equipment.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 11:35 AM IST

Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu: A group of fishermen from Nagapattinam, who set out for fishing in two boats, were attacked and robbed in mid-sea allegedly by Sri Lankan pirates, a fisheries department official said on Thursday.

One fisherman sustained injuries in the attack, the official said. Following the incident, the men returned to the district.

The affected fishers, who were from Seruthur village in the district, claimed that the pirates attacked and looted their fishing nets, equipment and catch.

