Tamil Nadu MP Durai Vaiko Meets PM Modi On Safe Return Of Indian Medical Students Stranded In Russia

According to the petition, 126 students, including one from TN, have been forcibly recruited into the military and made to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Durai Vaiko with PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament complex on Monday.
Durai Vaiko with PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament complex on Monday. (X handle of @duraivaikooffl)
Published : August 4, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST

Updated : August 4, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST

Delhi: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Trichy MP Durai Vaiko met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament complex on Monday and submitted a petition demanding the safe return of Indian medical students stranded in Russia.

"I personally handed over a letter, signed by 68 Members of Parliament from 15 political parties, to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at his office, urging the safe rescue and return to India of hundreds of Indians, including Kishore Saravanan, a medical student from Tamil Nadu, who is stranded in the war zone in Russia," he posted on X.

The petition highlighted the dangers caused by delays and strongly urged immediate action to rescue these students promptly.

According to the petition, 126 Indian students have been forcibly recruited into the military and made to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war. People from various states, who went in search of education and livelihood, have been affected in this manner, it added.

"Realising the dangers that may arise due to the delay in rescuing the Indian medical students, urgent steps should be taken to rescue them immediately," it states.

Vaiko said sending Indians to war is against the foreign policy agreements between India and Russia, and forcibly providing military training to Indians and sending them to war is entirely wrong.

Durai Vaiko submits a petition to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Durai Vaiko submits a petition to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (X handle of @duraivaikooffl)

He informed Modi about his meeting with the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, regarding this issue, raising his voice to draw the attention of Parliament, and providing a detailed explanation to the Foreign Secretary.

"After listening to everything, the Prime Minister assured that efforts to rescue all Indians stranded in Russia have already begun and will be further expedited," he wrote in the post.

