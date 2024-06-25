Tamil Nadu: Migrant Worker from North India Beaten to Death in Karur for 'Stealing' Bike; 2 Held

Karur (Tamil Nadu) : Last Sunday around 5 pm, the village administrative officer (VAO) reported to the Vangal police station that an unidentified person aged 30 to 35 years was lying dead with severe injuries on the back of the Vinayagar temple on the banks of the Cauvery River in Vangal area.

Following this, the Vangal police station staff rushed to the spot, seized the body, and sent it to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, a video of a young man found dead on the banks of the Cauvery River went viral on social media. The deceased allegedly stole a two-wheeler from the Vangal area, and was brutally assaulted by some youths.

Following this, based on the video circulating on social media, the Vangal police conducted an investigation and found out that the deceased youth was a migrant worker from North India, who was brutally assaulted for allegedly stealing a two-wheeler.

The police have found out that several persons from Vangal and surrounding areas were involved in the killing of the migrant worker. Subsequently, Vinod two persons named Kumar and Kathirvel were arrested and interrogated by the police. Police are actively searching for three others, who are Balaji, Muthu, and Karanraj.

Vangal police said, "As the name and address of the deceased youth is not known yet, we are continuing to talk to the people of Northern States who are staying and working in various companies in Karur."