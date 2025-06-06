Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Online Application Starts, Candidates Urged Not To Trust Agents

Chennai: With online registration for applying to state quota seats in Tamil Nadu's MBBS and BDS courses starting from today, the student admission committee has advised candidates not to trust agents promising help in the admission process.

Last year, the registration process was started after declaration of NEET-UG results and there was very less time to scrutinise the application forms. So, the process has been started well in advance this time. All the application forms will be closely scrutinised and the final merit list will be published based on the NEET-UG score after National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the results.

The student admission committee has asked candidates and parents to submit documents and information carefully, warning that they will be solely responsible for whatever details they provide in the application forms. Last year, many fake certificates were submitted under the NRI quota. During investigation, students told that they had not done anything by themselves but agents had filled the details on their behalf. The committee has thus clarified that parents and students are responsible for whatever information is provided.

A notification issued by the medical students admission committee stated, “Online application registration for admission to MBBS and BDS courses based on NEET-UG scores for 2025-26 academic year has started on the official portal, https://tnmedicalselection.net".

Students should register as per the OTPs received on their mobile phones so one has to enter his/her phone number and email address carefully.

Since candidates will get enough time to submit their application forms, chances of errors or facing difficulties will be greatly reduced. The notification stated that students need not worry about whether they will be able to upload their NEET-UG scores properly or not. The scores uploaded by students will be verified on the basis of data provided by NTA.

The scores provided by the NTA will be obtained and the final merit list will be published as per the NEET-UG roll number and hall ticket uploaded by the student. Also, the application window will remain open for students who wish to submit their forms after the declaration of NEET-UG results. The final date for accepting application forms will be published later, it stated.

The seats for MBBS and BDS courses will be finalised based on the approval of the National Medical Commission (NMC). Also, the admission process will be conducted as per the NMC rules.

In case of any doubt, students can contact, 044-29862045, 044-29862046, 044-28363822, 044-28364822, 044-28365822, 044-28366822, 044-28367822 or 044-28361674.”