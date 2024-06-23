Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 56; Worker from Uttar Pradesh among Victims

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) : The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy has risen to 56 on Sunday and over 157 others are still undergoing treatment in Pondicherry, Salem, Kallakurichi and other districts.

As per the official data so far, 31 people died at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital and Medical College, 18 people at the Salem Government Hospital, 4 people at the Villupuram Government Hospital and 3 people at the Puducherry Jipmar Government Hospital.

On the other hand, 111 people are under treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Hospital Medical College, 12 people at Puducherry Jipmar Hospital, 30 people at Salem Government Hospital, and 4 people at the Villupuram Government Hospital Medical College. A total of 157 are reported to be under treatment.

Meanwhile, shocking information has now come to light that this incident has also claimed the life of a 34-year-old man named Jijender from the Orai district of Uttar Pradesh. He came to Kallakurichi two years ago in search of livelihood and stayed at M.R. Puram. He has been doing panipuri sales under his owner Sonu. On the 19th of June, Jijender went to Karunapuram in Kallakurichi after taking 200 rupees from his boss. There, he drank liquor and was later admitted to the hospital after serious stomach pain.

Regarding this, Jijender's friend Salman, who is doing ice sale business, said, "I have been living here with my family for the last 15 years. Jijender is my friend. He used to stay in M.R. Puram and worked as a panipuri salesman. At that time, he used to come to Karunapuram frequently.

Like that, he came to Karunapuram on 19th June and bought liquor sold there and drank it. After that, he suffered from abdominal pain and was admitted to the Kallakurichi Government Hospital. But he died that night during treatment. "His body has been handed over to Jijender's brother, who has come to Kallakurichi from Uttar Pradesh and will be cremated here," said Salman.

Jijender's boss Sonu said, "Jijender used to sell panipuri with me. He worked for two or three months. Then he went to his hometown for a month. This time he returned to Kallakurichi and became a victim of illicit Liquor. He has a mother and a brother," Sonu said in agony.