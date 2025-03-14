Tamil Nadu Has Not Boycotted Rupees, Says DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson; Hits Out At Nirmala Sitharaman

Hyderabad: DMK Rajya Sabha P Wilson clarified on Friday that Tamil Nadu has not boycotted Rupees and hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman, saying she had used it in 2017.

Amid the burning language row in Tamil Nadu, the state government replaced the Indian rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its logo for the budget 2025-26. The budget was tabled in the state Assembly on Friday. The move drew the ire of the opposition BJP.

Wilson, who is also a senior advocate, posted on X, "From yesterday, I have been seeing BJP leaders say that Tamil Nadu has boycotted the ruppee. This is sheer misinformation fanned by incorrect media reports which have not bothered to understand what the letter ‘ரூ’ signifies. I’m shocked that even the Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman - who claims to be Tamilian whenever elections come around but forgets Tamil on other days - has not educated her Delhi colleagues that ரூ is the starting letter of ரூபாய், which is Tamil for rupee."

He said that the Tamil Nadu government is just using the Tamil word instead of the Hindi word as they are fed up with the imposition of Hindi.

"So it’s not that Tamil Nadu has 'boycotted' rupees as some media channels have irresponsibly claimed. Even the currency notes have the word ruppee printed in 15 regional languages including “ரூபாய்” in Tamil as per RBI’s decision under section 25 of RBI Act, 1934. We are just using the Tamil word instead of the Hindi word because we are fed up with imposition of Hindi," added Wilson.

"By the way, if we really wanted to boycot rupees or rupiah (which is derived from Sanskrit) we would have insisted return to the Tamil word “காசு” which was in vogue in Madras before the British imposed the “rupee” on us. Interestingly, the English language itself absorbed the word “காசு” as “Cash”," he said.

According to Wilson, the opposition is creating an issue about it to divert attention from the fact that Tamil Nadu has once again come out on top on all economic parameters without a single Rupee given to it by the Narendra Modi-led government.

"All this hooplah has been created to divert attention from the fact that Tamil Nadu has once again come out on top on all economic parameters without a single “ரூபாய்” being given to us by the Union Government. Maybe the finance minister should be shown a currency note to remind her that RBI itself uses ரூபாய் ! Hope she doesn’t say that she comes from a family that doesn't use currency notes," added Wilson as he launched a scathing attack on Sitharaman.

"I have also attached a screenshot of her using ரூ instead of ₹ in 2017. Hope she’s not branded anti-national by the right-wing ecosystem," Wilson said.

The move of the Tamil Nadu government was slammed by BJP TN chief K Annamalai. "The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency. Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?" Annamalai had said.