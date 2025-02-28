Tamil Nadu Govt Transfers Mayiladuthurai Collector Over Controversial Remarks On Minor Sexual Assault

Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the abrupt transfer of Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP Mahabharathi following widespread condemnation from political leaders over his controversial remarks regarding a minor girl's sexual assault.
A one-day skill development training camp on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, child protection, and care was conducted on Friday for police officers by the District Child Protection Unit under the Child Welfare and Special Services Department in Mayiladuthurai. District Collector AP Mahabharathi and District Superintendent of Police Stalin attended the session and guided the officers.
During the event, Collector Mahabharathi spoke about a case in which a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who had gone to an Anganwadi in Sirkazhi was sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy on February 24. In a statement that sparked outrage, he remarked, “The child is also at fault. According to the information I have received, the child spat on the boy's face. Therefore, we are forced to look at such an incident from both sides.”
His comments led to severe backlash from political leaders. Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the remarks in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The District Collector has spoken in a completely irresponsible manner, blaming the victim child.”
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a protest in front of the Mayiladuthurai District Collector's office at 10 am on Saturday, demanding action against the official for allegedly justifying the assault.
DMK MP Kanimozhi also criticised Mahabharathi's remarks, questioning in an X post, “How can people who make such comments against children call themselves educated and human beings? Why should we tolerate this?”
In response to the controversy, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena ordered the immediate transfer of Mahabharathi. Erode Corporation Commissioner HS Srikanth has been appointed as the new District Collector of Mayiladuthurai.
Read more: Krishnagiri Gang Rape Case: Police Open Fire In Self-Defence, Two Suspects Caught