Tamil Nadu Govt Transfers Mayiladuthurai Collector Over Controversial Remarks On Minor Sexual Assault

Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the abrupt transfer of Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP Mahabharathi following widespread condemnation from political leaders over his controversial remarks regarding a minor girl's sexual assault.

A one-day skill development training camp on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, child protection, and care was conducted on Friday for police officers by the District Child Protection Unit under the Child Welfare and Special Services Department in Mayiladuthurai. District Collector AP Mahabharathi and District Superintendent of Police Stalin attended the session and guided the officers.

During the event, Collector Mahabharathi spoke about a case in which a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who had gone to an Anganwadi in Sirkazhi was sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy on February 24. In a statement that sparked outrage, he remarked, “The child is also at fault. According to the information I have received, the child spat on the boy's face. Therefore, we are forced to look at such an incident from both sides.”

His comments led to severe backlash from political leaders. Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the remarks in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The District Collector has spoken in a completely irresponsible manner, blaming the victim child.”