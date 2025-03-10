Tamil Nadu Govt Submitted DPR For Coimbatore, Madurai Metro Projects Without Requisite Report: MoHUA Minister

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Monday said that Tamil Nadu government had submitted Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail Projects in February last year without the requisite comprehensive mobility plan and alternative analysis report.
Responding to a question raised by MDMK MP in the Rajya Sabha Vaiko on the status of approval of the DPR of Madurai Metro Rail Project, which is pending for more than a year and the status of approval of Coimbatore Metro Rail Project, including sanction of funds, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal said that metro rail projects being cost intensive undergoes extensive appraisal process as per laid down procedure and intensive scrutiny at different levels by the Central government.
“Financial assistance for such projects in cities or urban agglomerates is considered by the Central government, based on feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources,” Lal said.
The minister said that Tamil Nadu government has submitted DPR for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail Projects of Tamil Nadu in February, 2024 but the comprehensive mobility plan and alternative analysis report, which is essential for project appraisal, was submitted only in December 2024.
He said Centre has given financial support for 54 km under Chennai Phase-I and Phase-I Extension metro projects, which are operational from February 2019 and March 2022 respectively.
The Government of Tamil Nadu has initially chosen to implement 118.9 km additional metro network under Chennai metro phase-2 project as a state sector project. Subsequently, on the request of Tamil Nadu government and after following due process of approval, Central government approved Chennai Metro Phase-II project in 50:50 joint venture project at the cost of Rs 63,246.4 crore in October 2024.
“As per sanction order, total contribution from Government of India for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 project is Rs 7,424.9 crore towards Equity and Subordinate Debt. In addition, the Central Government is also providing pass through assistance against the external loan as per sanction order. Funds for Chennai Metro project are released based on the fund requirement posed by Special Purpose Vehicle (Chennai Metro Rail Limited), which is dependent upon the progress of the project,” Lal said.
The Central Government has released funds to the tune of Rs 5,004.59 crore for Chennai Metro phase-2 project since its sanction in October 2024.
In another reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said that at present, about 1011 km of metro rail network including RRTS is operational in 23 cities across the country.
“In the last five years including 2024-25, 353 kilometres of metro network has become operational across the country, with 59 kilometres of metro network becoming operational in Uttar Pradesh including Delhi-Meerut RRTS,” he said.
As per Metro Rail Policy, 2017, private participation either for complete provisioning of metro rail or for some unbundled components forms an essential requirement for all metro rail project proposals seeking Central Financial Assistance.