'Ignorance Of Doctrine Of Co-Operative Federalism', TN Govt Moves SC Over NEP Funds

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has filed a suit in the Supreme Court accusing the central government of withholding funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme (SSS) over non-implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and PM SHRI.

The DMK government, in its original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, sought a direction to the Union government to pay it Rs 2,291.30 crore, with interest at 6% per annum on the principal sum of Rs 2,151.59 crore, from May 1, 2025, until realisation of the decree.

“The Defendant (Union) by withholding the Plaintiff’s entitlement to receive funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme is an ignorance of the doctrine of co-operative federalism, usurpation of the Constitutional power of the Plaintiff State to legislate under Entry 25, List III and seeks to coerce and force the Plaintiff State to implement the NEP-2020 throughout the State in its entirety and to deviate from the education regime followed in the Plaintiff State”, said the state’s suit, which has been settled by senior advocate P Wilson.

The suit contended that the glaring reason for such non-disbursement is that the Centre has linked the release of SSS funds with the implementation of NEP and NEP exemplary PM SHRI Schools Scheme despite the fact that these policies/schemes are separate ones.

The suit said the action of the Centre in linking the Samagra Shiksha Scheme with the PM SHRI Schools Scheme—despite the fact that these two centrally sponsored schemes have no interconnection, interrelationship, or convergence and operate in entirely different domains—is arbitrary and unjustified.

The DMK government also sought a declaration that the NEP 2020 and PM SHRI Schools Scheme as not binding on the state unless the state and the Union government enter into a written agreement to implement the same within the State.

“The Plaintiff State has consistently opposed the implementation of the three-language formula under the National Education Policy since its inception. Recognising this firm stance, the Union Government has, over the years, refrained from insisting on the adoption of the three-language formula in Tamil Nadu”, said the suit.

The state government sought a direction that the letters of February 23, and March 07, 024 issued by the Centre as illegal, null and void ab initio and not binding on the State.

“The Samagra Shiksha Scheme is designed to ensure the holistic development of schools and the effective implementation of the RTE Act, 2009. In contrast, the PM SHRI Schools Scheme focuses on developing select existing government schools as model institutions to showcase the implementation of NEP-2020. Therefore, the two centrally sponsored schemes are distinct in their objectives, scope and legal foundations”, said the suit.

The state also sought for recovery of Rs 2291.30 Cr crores within a time frame to be fixed by this court, together with future interest at the rate of 6% per annum on the principal sum.

“The Defendant cannot compel the Plaintiff State to implement its own policy under the guise of providing financial support. Such imposition amounts to an infringement on the State’s autonomy and its constitutional right to formulate and implement its own education policy”, said the suit.

“This highlights the unilateral actions of the Defendant, who has consistently disregarded the genuine concerns raised by the Plaintiff State, despite ongoing agitations and long-standing resistance to Hindi imposition within the State. Rather than addressing these legitimate issues, the Defendant has continued to overlook them and has taken steps aimed at the complete imposition of the NEP-2020”, said the suit.

The state government said that it is well within its rights to refuse the implementation of the NEP-2020 or the PM SHRI Schools Scheme, as these are policies devoid of any statutory authority.