Tamil Nadu: Four Drown While Bathing In Puttar River

Thiruvarur: Four people drowned while bathing in the Puttar river, a tributary of the Cauvery, near the Kilgudi village under Nannilam taluk in the Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The Puttar River is in spate due to the continuous ingress of water from the Mettur dam after heavy rains.

It is learnt that the victims were coming in a car when they stopped near the river in Kilguid for swimming. However, they were caught in strong currents and couldn't swim back to the bank. Seeing their condition, local youths jumped into the river to retrieve them, but to no avail.

The Nannilam fire department was informed about the incident, and a search team was immediately dispatched to the spot. After searching for an hour, the divers fished out the bodies, which were sent to the Nannilam Government Hospital for an autopsy.