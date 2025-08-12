ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Four Drown While Bathing In Puttar River

The water level in the river has increased after continuous water release from Mettur Dam following heavy rain, and they were caught in strong currents.

The stretch of the river where they drowned.
The stretch of the river where they drowned. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

Thiruvarur: Four people drowned while bathing in the Puttar river, a tributary of the Cauvery, near the Kilgudi village under Nannilam taluk in the Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The Puttar River is in spate due to the continuous ingress of water from the Mettur dam after heavy rains.

It is learnt that the victims were coming in a car when they stopped near the river in Kilguid for swimming. However, they were caught in strong currents and couldn't swim back to the bank. Seeing their condition, local youths jumped into the river to retrieve them, but to no avail.

The Nannilam fire department was informed about the incident, and a search team was immediately dispatched to the spot. After searching for an hour, the divers fished out the bodies, which were sent to the Nannilam Government Hospital for an autopsy.

A case has been registered by the Nannilam police, and an intensive investigation followed. The deceased have been identified as Harikaran, Jayakumar, and Manikandan from the Villiyanallur area under Kudavasal taluk of Thiruvarur, while Manivel hailed from the Muthalakattalai area. The investigation also revealed that Manikandan was a government employee.

The simultaneous deaths of four youths have caused great sadness and shock in Nannilam and surrounding areas.

