ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Fisherman Dead, Another Missing As Boat Capsizes After Collision With Sri Lankan Navy Vessel

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were aboard a boat that sank after a confrontation with the Sri Lankan Navy, which accused them of illegal fishing. One fisherman died, another is missing and two are hospitalised in Jaffna. Local fishermen and their families are protesting in Rameswaram.

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were aboard a boat that sank after a confrontation with the Sri Lankan Navy, which accused them of illegal fishing. One fisherman died, another is missing and two are hospitalised in Jaffana. Local fishermen and their families are protesting in Rameswaram.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic maritime incident on July 31, a fishing boat from Rameswaram capsized after an alleged collision with a Sri Lankan Navy vessel. The accident resulted in the death of one fisherman, with another still missing. Two other fishermen have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

The incident has led to protests and roadblocks in here, as local fishermen and their families demand justice and answers. The incident unfolded when four fishermen from Rameswaram set out for their daily catch.

According to reports, their mechanised fishing boat, registered as ND-TN-10-MM-73, was near Neduntheevu when a Sri Lankan patrol boat approached. The Navy allegedly attempted to seize the fishing vessel on charges of illegal fishing. During this confrontation, the fishermen's boat capsized.

The boat, which was fully submerged, had four crew members on board identified as Mookhaiah (54) from Nallankulam, Muthu Muniyandi (57) from Ramayanapuram, Malaichami (59), and Ramachandran (64). The fishermen fell into the sea as their boat overturned.

Despite a prompt search operation by fellow fishermen, Mookhaiah was found dead upon being brought to a Jaffna hospital, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment. The search for the fourth one is ongoing. The families of the affected fishermen have expressed their grief and anger, staging protests and roadblocks in the Rameswaram port area. This has led to increased police presence in the region to manage the situation and engage in negotiations with protestors.

Authorities from the Fisheries Department are working to gather more details about the incident and will submit a comprehensive report to the Tamil Nadu state government.

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic maritime incident on July 31, a fishing boat from Rameswaram capsized after an alleged collision with a Sri Lankan Navy vessel. The accident resulted in the death of one fisherman, with another still missing. Two other fishermen have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

The incident has led to protests and roadblocks in here, as local fishermen and their families demand justice and answers. The incident unfolded when four fishermen from Rameswaram set out for their daily catch.

According to reports, their mechanised fishing boat, registered as ND-TN-10-MM-73, was near Neduntheevu when a Sri Lankan patrol boat approached. The Navy allegedly attempted to seize the fishing vessel on charges of illegal fishing. During this confrontation, the fishermen's boat capsized.

The boat, which was fully submerged, had four crew members on board identified as Mookhaiah (54) from Nallankulam, Muthu Muniyandi (57) from Ramayanapuram, Malaichami (59), and Ramachandran (64). The fishermen fell into the sea as their boat overturned.

Despite a prompt search operation by fellow fishermen, Mookhaiah was found dead upon being brought to a Jaffna hospital, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment. The search for the fourth one is ongoing. The families of the affected fishermen have expressed their grief and anger, staging protests and roadblocks in the Rameswaram port area. This has led to increased police presence in the region to manage the situation and engage in negotiations with protestors.

Authorities from the Fisheries Department are working to gather more details about the incident and will submit a comprehensive report to the Tamil Nadu state government.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU FISHERMAN DIESFISHERMAN BOAT CAPSISETN BOAT CLASH SRI LANKAN NAVY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.