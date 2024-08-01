Tamil Nadu Fisherman Dead, Another Missing As Boat Capsizes After Collision With Sri Lankan Navy Vessel

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic maritime incident on July 31, a fishing boat from Rameswaram capsized after an alleged collision with a Sri Lankan Navy vessel. The accident resulted in the death of one fisherman, with another still missing. Two other fishermen have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

The incident has led to protests and roadblocks in here, as local fishermen and their families demand justice and answers. The incident unfolded when four fishermen from Rameswaram set out for their daily catch.

According to reports, their mechanised fishing boat, registered as ND-TN-10-MM-73, was near Neduntheevu when a Sri Lankan patrol boat approached. The Navy allegedly attempted to seize the fishing vessel on charges of illegal fishing. During this confrontation, the fishermen's boat capsized.

The boat, which was fully submerged, had four crew members on board identified as Mookhaiah (54) from Nallankulam, Muthu Muniyandi (57) from Ramayanapuram, Malaichami (59), and Ramachandran (64). The fishermen fell into the sea as their boat overturned.

Despite a prompt search operation by fellow fishermen, Mookhaiah was found dead upon being brought to a Jaffna hospital, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment. The search for the fourth one is ongoing. The families of the affected fishermen have expressed their grief and anger, staging protests and roadblocks in the Rameswaram port area. This has led to increased police presence in the region to manage the situation and engage in negotiations with protestors.

Authorities from the Fisheries Department are working to gather more details about the incident and will submit a comprehensive report to the Tamil Nadu state government.