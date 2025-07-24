Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Undergoes Angiogram, To Resume Duties In 2 Days, Says Hospital

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was hospitalised on July 21 due to mild giddiness, has undergone a therapeutic procedure this morning and his diagnostic Angiogram is normal, said Apollo Hospital in a press release on Thursday.
Various investigations that Stalin underwent revealed that the symptoms of giddiness was due to variations in heart rate.
"Based on the opinion of a medical expert committee led by international cardiologist G Senguttuvelu, the honourable Chief Minister underwent a therapeutic procedure today morning to correct these variations," said Dr Anil B G, director medical services, Apollo Hospitals in a release issued on Thursday.
Also, the diagnostic Angiogram conducted today showed normal results, the hospital added.
"Chief Minister is healthy and and is expected to resume his regular duties in two days' time," the release stated.
Prior to being admitted to the hospital on Monday, Stalin attended a programme at DMK party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, where former minister and AIADMK organisation secretary Anwhar Raajhaa, who was expelled from the party, switched to DMK in his presence.
After this, Stalin was on his way to attend a programme organised by the Hindu Religious and Endowments Department at Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur, when he suddenly experienced mild giddiness. Following this, he was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Creams Road, Chennai.
DMK ministers said that the Chief Minister felt dizzy after a one-and-a-half kilometre walk. The hospital today clarified that the dizziness was due to some variations in his heart rate.
Read more