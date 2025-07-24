ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Undergoes Angiogram, To Resume Duties In 2 Days, Says Hospital

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was hospitalised on July 21 due to mild giddiness, has undergone a therapeutic procedure this morning and his diagnostic Angiogram is normal, said Apollo Hospital in a press release on Thursday.

Various investigations that Stalin underwent revealed that the symptoms of giddiness was due to variations in heart rate.

"Based on the opinion of a medical expert committee led by international cardiologist G Senguttuvelu, the honourable Chief Minister underwent a therapeutic procedure today morning to correct these variations," said Dr Anil B G, director medical services, Apollo Hospitals in a release issued on Thursday.

Also, the diagnostic Angiogram conducted today showed normal results, the hospital added.