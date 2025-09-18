ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Says Violence In Gaza Demands Global Action

Chennai: India must speak firmly, the world must unite, and we must all act to end this horror now, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the violence unfolding in Gaza. In an X post, the CM wrote, "When innocent lives are being crushed in this way, silence is not an option. Every conscience must rise."

Stalin stated that he is shaken beyond words by what is unfolding in Gaza. "Every visual is gut wrenching. The cries of infants, the sight of starving children, the bombing of hospitals, and the declaration of genocide by the UN Commission of Inquiry together show the suffering that no human being should ever be subjected to," stated Stalin.

The CM showed his support for the innocent victims of Gaza while posting an Aljazeera article that reported Israel applying 'extreme pressure' as Gaza death toll passes 65,000.

On September 13, India and 141 other countries voted in favour of a resolution in the UN General Assembly that endorses the ‘New York Declaration' on peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue and implementation of the two-state solution.