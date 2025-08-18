Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Questions Election Commission Over Voter List Irregularities

Chennai: A day after the Election Commission's response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of vote theft, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday raised more questions about the vote theft highlighted by the INDIA bloc.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said that the recent press conference given by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has only deepened doubts instead of clarifying them.

Stalin asked how there could be so many deletions of eligible voters when house-to-house enumeration was undertaken.

He also pointed out that the enrolment of new voters was abnormally low and questioned whether youngsters who turned 18 on the qualifying date were properly included. According to him, there is no proper database to show how many first-time voters have been added.

Stalin said the procedure for enquiry and two appeals, along with their timelines as contemplated under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, may exclude a huge number of voters in the forthcoming elections in Bihar. He asked that is the ECI is going to address this issue.

Stalin asked whether ECI would take these practical difficulties into account while conducting SIR in other States.

The Chief Minister said that on July 17, 2025, the ECI was requested to delete the names of deceased voters from the rolls by undertaking the exercise contemplated in its May 1, 2025, notification. He asked the Commission when this would be done.

Stalin questioned why Aadhaar could not be accepted as one of the valid documents to verify voter claims. “What prevents the ECI from enlisting Aadhaar as one of the acceptable documents to prove a voter’s claim?” he asked.

Stalin questioned that if a fair election is truly the aim of the Election Commission, then why can’t it be more transparent and voter-friendly?

A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the ECI while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by Rahul Gandhi an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

"An affidavit will have to be given, or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless." CEC Kumar said while addressing the mediapersons.

Gandhi hit back at the CEC, alleging that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from him but doesn't from BJP MP Anurag Thakur when he makes the same allegations."

"The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him," Gandhi said.

