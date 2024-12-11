ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In Kerala To Attend Vaikom Centenary

Stalin will officially inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial at 10 am on Thursday at Vaikom Valiya Kavala, a property owned by the Tamil Nadu government.

Kottayam: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Kochi on Wednesday to inaugurate the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Vaikom and attend the valedictory session of the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary.

Stalin, who arrived at Kumarakom Lake Resort at 1 pm, is set to meet his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan. The visit has assumed additional significance, especially due to ongoing discussions surrounding the Mullaperiyar Dam issue.

Stalin will officially inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial at 10 am on Thursday at Vaikom Valiya Kavala, a property owned by the Tamil Nadu government. The event will also mark the conclusion of the centenary of the historic Vaikom Satyagraha of 1974. Vijayan will join Stalin for the inauguration in accompaniment of Tamil Nadu minister A V Velu.

A public meeting will follow at the Vaikom Kayalora Beach Ground, where Vijayan will preside and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president K Veeramani will be the chief guest. Key attendees will include ministers V N Vasavan, Saji Cherian, Tamil Nadu ministers Durai Murugan and A V Velu, M P Swaminathan, MP K Francis George MP, MLA C K Asha, and Vaikom Municipality chairperson Preetha Rajesh, among others.

Earlier on Wednesday Stalin, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Governor R N Ravi paid tributes to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his 143rd birth anniversary.

