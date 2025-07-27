ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Discharged From Hospital

He was admitted on July 21 after experiencing mild dizziness during a morning walk and underwent a medical procedure to stabilise variations in heart rate.

A file photo of MK Stalin.
A file photo of MK Stalin. (IANS)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was discharged from a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday evening after undergoing a successful therapeutic procedure to address variations in heart rate.

According to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, where he was admitted, Stalin has been declared fit for discharge and has been advised to resume his routine activities after three days of rest. "Chief Minister MK Stalin is being discharged from the hospital today evening. He will have to rest for three days. After that, he can resume his regular duties," a statement by the hospital said.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after experiencing mild dizziness during his morning walk. Following a medical evaluation, he underwent a procedure performed by a team of experts.

"The Chief Minister has developed dizziness due to some differences in his heartbeat rate. He needs to rest for three consecutive days in the hospital," the hospital said in a statement after the admission.

MP Kanimozhi, state ministers Duraimurugan, MA Subramanian, Sekarbab and his brother MK Azhagiri and many others met Stalin in person at the hospital to inquire about his health. He continued to meet with ministers and officials via video conferencing and review various project works.

DMK workers and administrators had gathered outside the hospital to express their happiness. Transport and security arrangements were made to ensure no traffic jams on his way back home.

