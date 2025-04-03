ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls for Unity To Protect Federalism, Accuses BJP Of Undermining State Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke at a special seminar organised during the 24th All India Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Madurai on Thursday. ( Etv Bharat )

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin participated in a special seminar titled "Federalism is the Strength of India" on the occasion of the 24th All India Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Madurai on April 3, 2025. Delivering a special speech, he strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government for its alleged attacks on federalism, state autonomy and social justice.

Madurai Turns 'Red City' for the CPI(M) Conference

Stalin began his speech by acknowledging the CPI(M) leaders for organising the event, remarking that Madurai, once known as a sleepy city, had turned into a "red city" for the conference. He emphasised the ideological bond between the Dravidian movement and the Communist movement, recalling how Periyar translated the Communist Manifesto into Tamil and how former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi identified himself as a Communist.

Dravidian Movement and Communism: A Shared Ideological Bond

Stalin asserted that the Dravidian movement and the Communist movement share a common ideological foundation, both striving for an egalitarian society. He reaffirmed DMK’s commitment to state autonomy and federalism, stating that it had been the party’s guiding principle since the time of CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi. He also recalled how in 1970, Karunanidhi coined the slogan "Autonomy for States, Federalism at the Centre" and passed resolutions in 1974 and beyond, demanding more rights for states.

BJP Government's ‘Fascist’ Tendencies

Strongly criticising the Modi-led BJP government, Stalin accused it of implementing policies that weaken states and centralise power. He stated: The BJP is pushing for a "One Nation, One Election, One Language, One Religion" agenda, which he described as a stepping stone to one-man rule.

State governments are losing their financial and legislative powers under the BJP government. He blamed GST for depriving states of their rightful revenue. BJP-appointed Governors interfere in opposition-ruled states, blocking important bills and policies.

The Waqf Amendment Act passed at 2 AM in Parliament, was an attack on the Constitution and Muslim rights, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu has challenged it in the Supreme Court.