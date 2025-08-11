Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Backs Rahul Gandhi On Vote Theft Allegation

Chennai: Throwing his weight behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday accused the BJP of turning the Election Commission of India (ECI) into a "poll rigging machinery", demanding a probe.

Stalin said the DMK stands shoulder to shoulder in this fight. "We will not watch in silence while the BJP robs India's democracy in broad daylight," he said in a social media post.

The DMK chief demanded an immediate release of the complete machine-readable electoral roll for every state, an end to politically driven deletions, and an independent probe into this subversion of our democracy.

"The #VoteTheft evidence presented by my brother and LoP Thiru. @RahulGandhi exposes the scale of this fraud. Today, as Thiru. #RahulGandhi leads MPs of the #INDIA bloc in a march from Parliament House to the #ECI, we demand the immediate release of complete machine-readable voter rolls for every state, an end to politically driven deletions, and an independent probe into this subversion of our democracy," he wrote in the post.

"What happened in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura was not an administrative lapse, but it was a calculated conspiracy to steal the people's mandate. The evidence for vote theft presented by Rahul Gandhi exposed the scale of the fraud," he said.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi led a rally from Parliament to the Election Commission office with more than 300 MPs to condemn its action. He had alleged, with evidence a few days ago, that more than one lakh votes were stolen in the Bengaluru Central constituency during the 2024 parliamentary elections and that the ECI was complicit in this.

He had also said that the number of voters enrolled before the Maharashtra assembly elections was more than the number enrolled in the last five years.

While the ECI did not give any formal response to this, Gandhi, who also participated in a protest of the Congress party in Bengaluru, had said that the poll body should answer about the irregularities in the voter list. The ECI asked Gandhi to file an affidavit in this regard if he wanted to file a complaint.