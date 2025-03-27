'Yogi Adityanath Wants To Lecture Us On Hate? It's Political Black Comedy': Stalin On UP CM's Remarks On Delimitation, Language

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday over the latter's recent remarks on delimitation and the three-language policy row.

Stalin, in a scathing response to Adityanath, said the BJP was "clearly rattled" as Tamil Nadu’s "fair and firm voice on Two Language Policy and Fair Delimitation is "echoing nationwide".

He was responding to UP CM's interview with ANI in which he had criticised his Tamil Nadu counterpart over the three-language row, calling it "narrow politics." "And now Hon’ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony—it’s political black comedy at its darkest," Stalin said in his post.

He added that they did not oppose any language but opposed "imposition and chauvinism". "We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice," the Tamil Nadu CM wrote in his post.

In his interview, Adityanath said that Stalin was trying to "create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk".

"I believe this is the message conveyed by our National Anthem as well. This is merely narrow politics. When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," Adityanath said.

The three-language row has created a stalemate between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

On March 22, the first Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, urged the central government to "not penalise" the states that have effectively implemented the population control program.