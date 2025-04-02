ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Asks PM Modi For Time To Meet To Submit Delimitation Memorandum Of JAC

The Joint Action Committee had decided to oppose the proposed delimitation by the Centre.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Asks PM Modi For Time To Meet Submit Delimitation Memorandum Of JAC
File - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, participating in the first Joint Action Committee meeting against population based delimitation in Chennai, on Saturday, March 22, 2025 (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to submit him a memorandum adopted by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) with regard to delimitation.

Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, had conveyed a meeting of southern states along with Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab, which decided to oppose the proposed delimitation of the Centre. The meeting was attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BRS leader KT Rama Rao and representives of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In a letter penned to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said, "I extend warm greetings from Tamil Nadu and hope this letter finds you well."

"I write to request an audience with you, along with select Members of Parliament from various political affiliations, to present a Memorandum on Delimitation that emerged from our recent deliberations," Stalin added.

According to Stalin, on March 22, 2025, Chennai hosted the inaugural JAC meeting on 'Fair Delimitation', a historic gathering that brought together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister, and prominent leaders representing diverse political ideologies from across India.

"The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions, who seek fair representation in our parliamentary democracy," Stalin said.

"As this issue holds significant importance to our states and citizens, I kindly request a meeting with you to formally submit the Memorandum on behalf of the Joint Action Committee," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

Stalin concluded by saying that he is looking forward to a positive response from the Prime Minister at the earliest.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to submit him a memorandum adopted by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) with regard to delimitation.

Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, had conveyed a meeting of southern states along with Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab, which decided to oppose the proposed delimitation of the Centre. The meeting was attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BRS leader KT Rama Rao and representives of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In a letter penned to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said, "I extend warm greetings from Tamil Nadu and hope this letter finds you well."

"I write to request an audience with you, along with select Members of Parliament from various political affiliations, to present a Memorandum on Delimitation that emerged from our recent deliberations," Stalin added.

According to Stalin, on March 22, 2025, Chennai hosted the inaugural JAC meeting on 'Fair Delimitation', a historic gathering that brought together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister, and prominent leaders representing diverse political ideologies from across India.

"The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions, who seek fair representation in our parliamentary democracy," Stalin said.

"As this issue holds significant importance to our states and citizens, I kindly request a meeting with you to formally submit the Memorandum on behalf of the Joint Action Committee," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

Stalin concluded by saying that he is looking forward to a positive response from the Prime Minister at the earliest.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELIMITATIONPM NARENDRA MODIJOINT ACTION COMMITTEEREVANTH REDDYMK STALIN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.