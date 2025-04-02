ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Asks PM Modi For Time To Meet To Submit Delimitation Memorandum Of JAC

File - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, participating in the first Joint Action Committee meeting against population based delimitation in Chennai, on Saturday, March 22, 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to submit him a memorandum adopted by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) with regard to delimitation.

Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, had conveyed a meeting of southern states along with Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab, which decided to oppose the proposed delimitation of the Centre. The meeting was attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BRS leader KT Rama Rao and representives of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In a letter penned to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said, "I extend warm greetings from Tamil Nadu and hope this letter finds you well."

"I write to request an audience with you, along with select Members of Parliament from various political affiliations, to present a Memorandum on Delimitation that emerged from our recent deliberations," Stalin added.