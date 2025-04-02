Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Asks PM Modi For Time To Meet To Submit Delimitation Memorandum Of JAC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to submit him a memorandum adopted by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) with regard to delimitation.
Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, had conveyed a meeting of southern states along with Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab, which decided to oppose the proposed delimitation of the Centre. The meeting was attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BRS leader KT Rama Rao and representives of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
In a letter penned to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said, "I extend warm greetings from Tamil Nadu and hope this letter finds you well."
"I write to request an audience with you, along with select Members of Parliament from various political affiliations, to present a Memorandum on Delimitation that emerged from our recent deliberations," Stalin added.
According to Stalin, on March 22, 2025, Chennai hosted the inaugural JAC meeting on 'Fair Delimitation', a historic gathering that brought together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Minister, and prominent leaders representing diverse political ideologies from across India.
"The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions, who seek fair representation in our parliamentary democracy," Stalin said.
"As this issue holds significant importance to our states and citizens, I kindly request a meeting with you to formally submit the Memorandum on behalf of the Joint Action Committee," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.
Stalin concluded by saying that he is looking forward to a positive response from the Prime Minister at the earliest.