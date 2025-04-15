Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Likely To Move State Autonomy Resolution In Assembly Today

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to move the State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly today (April 15). The resolution aims to press the Central government to ensure that states get more powers, a step towards asserting the state's federal rights. In 1974, late CM M Karunanidhi had passed a similar State Autonomy Resolution in the house.

The current resolution follows several others criticising the central government's policies. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had previously adopted a resolution against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, urging the central government to repeal the law.

On April 4, CM Stalin had informed the Legislative Assembly that the resolution seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been declined by the President. The Chief Minister had criticised the decision to deny the resolution as a "dark chapter in federalism." The TN Assembly has also passed a resolution urging the retrieval of Katchatheevu island, which is currently administered by Sri Lanka.

This resolution to ensure more power to states also comes after the significant development of ten bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly, which became law without the Governor's assent after a Supreme Court order. On April 8, the Supreme Court termed Governor RN Ravi's withholding assent to ten bills after they were re-enacted by the State Legislature "illegal and erroneous in law."

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the Governor must act in aid and advice of the State Legislature. The Governor must assent to a bill when it is presented to him after reconsideration by the State assembly, he can only refuse assent when the bill is different, the apex court said. Sharing the "good news" of the SC judgment in the state assembly, CM Stalin had termed it as a "victory to all states in India."