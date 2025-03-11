ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Invites Naveen Patnaik For Meeting Regarding Delimitation

Bhubaneswar: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has invited Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the delimitation meeting and sought his support.

A delegation of the DMK met Naveen Patnaik, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar. It is understood that Naveen Patnaik accepts Stalin’s invitation to attend the meeting of Opposition parties on delimitation. Naveen will take part in the deliberations on the delimitation issue, the BJD confirmed.

The meeting has been convened by MK Stalin. The DMK has been opposing the delimitation, stating that it is favouring the northern states and BJp was initiating it as people from the north vote for the saffron party.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, accompanied by Tamil Nadu’s industries minister TRB Rajaa, met Patnaik at the Naveen Niwas to extend an official invitation for the meeting.