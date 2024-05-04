Charred Body of Congress Tirunelveli East Dist President Found Days after He Reported Life Threat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

Updated : May 4, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

Congress Tirunelveli East District President K P K Jayakumar Dhanasingh, 60 years, made a complaint a few day ago before the top police officials about his life being in danger, sources said. The deceased had also named a Congress MLA and a former party state president in his police complaint.

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) : The half burnt body of Congress Tirunelveli East District President K P K Jayakumar Dhanasingh, 60 years, was found at his own farm in Tirunelveli on Saturday, the police said. The incident comes in the wake of the victim recently claiming recently about a threat to his life.

Dhanasingh was the head of Congress' Tirunelveli (East), the police said and added that three special teams have been formed to crack the case. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai condoled the death of his party colleague and recalled his contributions to the party.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai reacted on the murder and said that described the recovery of the Congress leader Jayakumar's dead body as shocking.

On April 30, Mr. Jayakumar had reportedly complained to the District Superintendent of Police that his life was in danger. In particular, the names of Nanguneri Congress MLA Ruby Manokaran and former state president of the Congress party Mr. Thangabalu have been mentioned in the complaint letter.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Mr. K. Selvaperunthakai condoled the death of Jayakumar. In his condolence message, he said that Jayakumar was born in a traditional Congress family and his passing away is an irreparable loss as he was responsible for all the party tasks announced by the Tamil Nadu Congress leadership. "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and Congress friends of Jayakumar," said Selvaperunthagai.

Last Updated :May 4, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

