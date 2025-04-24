ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Bans Production, Storage And Sale Of Mayonnaise Made From Raw Eggs For A Year

A statement issued by the commissioner of food safety says improper preparation and storage of mayonnaise facilitate contamination by microorganisms, which creates public health risk.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday prohibited the manufacture, packaging and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw egg throughout the state for a year owing to its 'high risk' of food poisoning.

The ban, which came into effect from April 8, was notified under section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006), the commissioner of food Safety of the state of Tamil Nadu, in the interest of public health hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw egg in the whole of the state of Tamil Nadu for a period of one year with effect from 08.04.2025," a statement issued by R Lalvena, the commissioner of food safety, states.

Mayonnaise is a semi-solid emulsion generally composed of egg yolk, vegetable oil, vinegar, and other seasonings, served along with food items like shawarma.

"It has come to the notice that a number of food business operators use raw egg for the preparation of mayonnaise. Improper preparation and storage facilitate contamination by microorganisms, which creates public health risk, particularly by Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli and Listeria monocytogenes," the notification said.

