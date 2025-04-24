ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Bans Production, Storage And Sale Of Mayonnaise Made From Raw Eggs For A Year

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday prohibited the manufacture, packaging and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw egg throughout the state for a year owing to its 'high risk' of food poisoning.

The ban, which came into effect from April 8, was notified under section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006), the commissioner of food Safety of the state of Tamil Nadu, in the interest of public health hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw egg in the whole of the state of Tamil Nadu for a period of one year with effect from 08.04.2025," a statement issued by R Lalvena, the commissioner of food safety, states.