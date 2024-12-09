TN Assembly Adopts Unanimous Resolution Against Tungsten Mining; 'Won't Allow Until I'm CM', Says Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government adopts resolution against tungsten mining in Madurai district, in its two-day session from Monday, urging the Union government to cancel the rights awarded to Vedanta group at Arittapatti village.

The mining block comprises the state's first biodiversity site besides several sites of archaeological importance.

The resolution was passed with the support of all parties present in the legislature including the Opposition AIADMK, PMK and BJP.

The special resolution of the government urged the Union government not to conduct auctioning of mining rights without the consent of the state government.

The resolution was tabled in the House by Leader of the House and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

While tabling the resolution, Duraimurugan said the mining block included a bio-diversity heritage site at Arittapatti village. "The Tamil Nadu government and the people of Madurai will not allow this tungsten mining project," he said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu recalled how the state government wrote to the union government citing the bio-diversity conservation soon after we got to learn about the mining project. "We registered our opposition to the project. The state had also opposed when the union government amended the mining act removing the requisite to obtain the consent of the state. If you had understood the opposition from the state, then you could have avoided the auctioning of the mining blocks," said Thennarasu, as he trained his guns at the BJP legislators present.

Chief Minister MK Stalin who had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel the tungsten mining rights awarded to Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited, wanted to know whether the saffron party would speak to their party high-command and get the decision revoked.

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, in his reply to the CM's question, said they too have spoken to their party high-command and that they were expecting some "good news" soon.

"I would not allow the tungsten mining project in Madurai as long as I continue to be the chief minister," Stalin said.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami rued that the project could have been stopped at the nascent stage itself had the DMK government registered its opposition at the right time. "We would not have had to have this debate. The mining project would have never been approved," Palaniswami said.