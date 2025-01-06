Tamil Nadu Assembly: Governor Walks Out Sans Reading Customary Address; Wants National Anthem Playing Convention Changed

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Legislative Assembly refusing to deliver his customary address, saying the DMK-government "brazenly disrespected" the national anthem, on Monday.

Ravi arrived at the Assembly for its first meeting at 9.29 am. He was accompanied to the House by the Chief Minister MK Stalin who accorded him the customary reception. The proceedings began with Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the state anthem which is by convention is played before the start of every government event and also in the House during the first day of the meeting.

After Tamizh Thaai Vaazthu was sung, the Governor was seen having an exchange. He then left the House without reading his annual address. The address is prepared by the state government to showcase its achievements and its policy outlay for the new calendar year.

The Assembly Speaker M Appavu announced that nothing that the Governor said about the House convention will go on record.

Following the Governor's exit, the AIADMK MLAs protested and continued their disruptions. The Speaker who was in the chair asked them to resume their seats. As they continued to disrupt the proceedings, they were expelled.

This is the second time the Governor is walking out of the Assembly. Earlier in 2024, he made his exit when a government motion was taken up to expunge his address and to record the actual statement that the government had prepared. The Governor omitted certain portions of the speech, prompting the expungement.

The Raj Bhavan, in a social media post, stated, "The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of the Governor's address."

"Today on arrival of Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung. Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional duty and fervently appealed to the Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House(sic.)," the post read.

The Raj Bhavan tagged this post to the official handles of Prime Minister, Home Minister, Centre's information sharing bodies and a few news agencies, hoping to maximise the reach of the original post.