'Conduct Nationwide Caste Census': Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging NDA Government

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted a unanimous government resolution asking the NDA government at the Centre to commence the caste-based census, citing that it was essential to ensure equality among the citizens of India.

Chief Minister M K Stalin who moved the motion urged the union government to begin the census work, which has overshot its calendar since 2021 and to make it a caste-based population census.

"This House considers that caste-based population census is essential to formulate policies in order to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy and employment to every citizen of India," Stalin said, while moving the resolution.

"The house, therefore, unanimously urges the Union Government to immediately commence the census work, which is due from the year 2021 along with the caste-based Population Census, this time," the resolution read.

BJP Members Support

Assembly Speaker M Appavu allowed the legislators to speak on the resolution. The MLAs from the DMK and its allies spoke how it would help the government frame its policies to ensure equality among its denizens. The BJP members who were present in the House spoke in support of the resolution. After a voice vote, the Speaker declared that the resolution had been adopted unanimously. The AIADMK members were evicted when the resolution was adopted.

Why Union Government?

The Census Act, 1948, provides for the union government to conduct the population census. As per section 3 of the Census Act, 1948, only they are empowered, Stalin reasoned, while speaking on the resolution.

Referring to the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, the CM said the Statistics Act facilitates state governments to collect data about the socio-economic status of the people. However, it doesn't allow the state governments under section 3 from collecting data on communities listed under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, he added.

Therefore, it would not be possible to collect census data under the Statistics Act, he said, adding that the only possibility to caste-census is through conducting a Population Census by the union government. That's why we insist that the caste census should be conducted by the Centre, he explained.

'State Has Powers'

Despite supporting the idea, Pattali Makkal Katchi legislator R Arul rued that the move by the state government asking the union government to conduct a caste-census, as unnecessary. While speaking on the resolution, Arul said the state government has adequate powers to conduct a caste census. He was quick to add that his party is for the conduct of a caste-wise census.

AIADMK Members Suspended

The principal Opposition AIADMK members could not participate in the debate as they were suspended from the Assembly for disrupting the proceedings, seeking a debate on Kallakurichi hooch deaths. The AIADMK legislators, including Leader of the Opposition(LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami, attended the session after a day's suspension on Tuesday, were up on their feet when the Speaker was speaking.

Appavu urged them to resume to their seats and assured that he would decide on the matter. As teh AIADMK MLAs did not pay heed and insisted for an urgent debate, suspending the business of the House, the Speaker ordered their eviction. The House adopted a resolution barring the AIADMK MLAs from attending the rest of the session till June 29.